4/10/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Antony Blinken’s Ahistorical Advice for Israel By John Spencer and Liam Collins

2. Army PSYOP training to be unified under new school

3. The South China Sea Is the World’s Next Flashpoint

4. How Patriot proved itself in Ukraine and secured a fresh future

5. Don’t Just Bring a Gun to a Drone Fight! The Joint Force and Drone Warfare By Monte Erfourth

6. Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon’s AI Predictions and What They Mean for the Future of Humanity

7. Veteran Narratives of Support for Extremist Groups and Beliefs

8. Forward Presence, Partnership, and Deterrence: The US Army in the Indo-Pacific

9. The Marines’ Pacific allies are copying its littoral regiment moves

10. High time for real US-Japan defense cooperation by Grant Newsham

11. Myanmar: is the junta’s grip on power weakening and what next for its leadership?

12. Ukraine needs America’s planes, guns and tanks

13. Ex-Officials Urge Curbing Presidential Power to Deploy Troops on U.S. Soil

14. House intelligence chair says Republicans are ‘absolutely’ repeating Russian propaganda

15. First Space Force Ranger hopes guardians follow in his footsteps

16. Report: Veterans with extremist views had bad experiences in military

17. How Annie Jacobsen mapped out 'Nuclear War: A Scenario'

18. Amid lawmaker scrutiny, DoD assessing operational joint force HQ in Indo-Pacific, Austin says

19. Terrorists are relocating rapidly due to climate change

20. US has seen no evidence that Israel has committed genocide, Austin says

21. There is more to NATO burden sharing than the 2% spending dogma

22. Two-Theater Tragedy: A Reluctant Europe Cannot Easily Escape a Sino-American War Over Taiwan

23. America’s Best Friend in Asia: The Case for Elevating the U.S. Alliance With Japan

24. No Substitute for Victory: America’s Competition With China Must Be Won, Not Managed

25. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 9, 2024

26. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, April 9, 2024

Korean News Content:

1. Exit polls project landslide victory for DP

2. N.K. leader's unification goal abandonment 'desperate' attempt to control internal info: U.S. envoy

3. Trump’s ‘Love’ Affair With Kim Looms Over U.S.-Japan Summit

4. In new movie, the South started the Korean War, as Pyongyang has always claimed

5. Full support needed for AI development (Korea)

6. U.S., Japan to launch military industrial council on arms co-production: official

7. Sullivan stresses 'synergies' in trilateral cooperation among S. Korea, U.S., Japan

8. Blinken renews concerns over support for Russia's defense industrial base from N. Korea, Iran, China

9. White House official reaffirms openness to N. Korea dialogue on 'wide' range of issues

10. S. Korea, Canada, New Zealand under consideration for AUKUS Pillar II partners: U.S. official

11. How South Korea can aid Ukraine

12. North Korean newborn dies after local hospital refuses care

13. America’s Best Friend in Asia: The Case for Elevating the U.S. Alliance With Japan

