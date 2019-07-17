3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade Activates, Preps for Mideast Missions by Kyle Rempfer – Army Times

The Army’s 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade is activating Tuesday during a ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, as it prepares for overseas missions in the Middle East.

The brigade has already been training at the installation, but the ceremony marks its official activation under Army Forces Command.

SFABs are designed to work on behalf of geographic combatant commanders, integrating with foreign partner forces and advising them to build security capacity in support of U.S. national interests…

The adviser brigades are part of an attempt to free up special operations and conventional forces that have traditionally been preoccupied with advising in places like Afghanistan, allowing them to focus their efforts elsewhere, such as 1st Special Forces Group’s operations in the Asia Pacific region…