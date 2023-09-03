3/9/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. 2023 ANNUAL THREAT ASSESSMENT OF THE U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY

2. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MARCH 8, 2023

3. Pentagon Blocks Sharing Evidence of Possible Russian War Crimes With Hague Court

4. U.S. Probes Whether Pro-Ukraine Group Had Role in Nord Stream Explosions

5. Australia to Buy U.S. Nuclear-Powered Submarines in Naval Expansion

6. Is America’s China Policy Too Hawkish?

7. The first 72 hours: How an attack on Taiwan could rapidly reach Australia

8. Hidden cost of funding for US special ops raises flags at Senate

9. TikTok could be a valuable tool for China if it invades Taiwan, FBI director says

10. Opinion | What would a win in Ukraine look like? Retired Gen. Jack Keane explains.

11. Opinion | From the Trenches in Ukraine, We Know Our Enemy Is in Shock

12. China wants to avoid escalation with U.S., U.S. spy chief says

13. China has become a tough target for U.S. spies

14. Studying Ukraine war, China's military minds fret over US missiles, Starlink

15. The Language of War: Why the talk about kinetic and non-kinetic warfare?

16. Major Russian missile barrage slams targets across Ukraine

17. China is right about US containment

18. Taiwan Warming to Hosting US Ammo Storage Facilities

19. 9 Army units to deploy on summer rotations that include Europe, Korea and the Middle East

20. Biden taps 7th Fleet commander Thomas for information warfare post

21. What TikTok withholds is as concerning as what it posts, Nakasone says

22. Philippines launches strategy of publicizing Chinese actions

23. The US Military Needs to Create a Cyber Force ByJames Stavridis

24. Analysis | The U.S.-China rift is only growing wider

25. 'We Were Ignored': Veterans and Troops Detail Horrors of Afghanistan Evacuation as House Investigation Begins

26. A Biden Doctrine for Taiwan

27. Green Beret Cold Weather Training | SOF News

28. Did US raise a false flag on Nord Stream blasts?



Korean News Content:

2. N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test amid continued missile testing: U.S. report

3. S. Korea, Poland in talks over Warsaw's infantry fighting vehicle acquisition plan: source

4. South Korea’s Bold Move to Mend Relations with Tokyo

5. Yoon to visit Japan next week for summit with Kishida

6. Minister says law banning spread of anti-N. Korea leaflets should be abolished

7. S. Korea, U.S. pledge to step up efforts to cut off illicit funds to N. Korean weapons program

8. South Korea Says U.S. Chips Act Subsidies Have Too Many Requirements

9. South Korea Approves Export of Weapons Components to Ukraine

10. N. Korea unveils stamp designs featuring last month's military parade

11. U.S. Firms to Pay into Fund for Korean Victims of Wartime Forced Labor

12. Many N. Koreans cynical about results of agriculture-focused plenary meeting

13. Most N. Korean prison camp escapees are quickly captured

14. For International Women’s Day, North Korean women urged to bear more children

15. N. Korea fires short-range ballistic missile toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean military

16. Pyongyang slams Foreign Minister Park for comments

17. [Editorial] Securing nuclear deterrence is top priority

18. Seoul to announce normalization of GSOMIA: Japanese media