3/9/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
Access Korean News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. 2023 ANNUAL THREAT ASSESSMENT OF THE U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY
2. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MARCH 8, 2023
3. Pentagon Blocks Sharing Evidence of Possible Russian War Crimes With Hague Court
4. U.S. Probes Whether Pro-Ukraine Group Had Role in Nord Stream Explosions
5. Australia to Buy U.S. Nuclear-Powered Submarines in Naval Expansion
6. Is America’s China Policy Too Hawkish?
7. The first 72 hours: How an attack on Taiwan could rapidly reach Australia
8. Hidden cost of funding for US special ops raises flags at Senate
9. TikTok could be a valuable tool for China if it invades Taiwan, FBI director says
10. Opinion | What would a win in Ukraine look like? Retired Gen. Jack Keane explains.
11. Opinion | From the Trenches in Ukraine, We Know Our Enemy Is in Shock
12. China wants to avoid escalation with U.S., U.S. spy chief says
13. China has become a tough target for U.S. spies
14. Studying Ukraine war, China's military minds fret over US missiles, Starlink
15. The Language of War: Why the talk about kinetic and non-kinetic warfare?
16. Major Russian missile barrage slams targets across Ukraine
17. China is right about US containment
18. Taiwan Warming to Hosting US Ammo Storage Facilities
19. 9 Army units to deploy on summer rotations that include Europe, Korea and the Middle East
20. Biden taps 7th Fleet commander Thomas for information warfare post
21. What TikTok withholds is as concerning as what it posts, Nakasone says
22. Philippines launches strategy of publicizing Chinese actions
23. The US Military Needs to Create a Cyber Force ByJames Stavridis
24. Analysis | The U.S.-China rift is only growing wider
25. 'We Were Ignored': Veterans and Troops Detail Horrors of Afghanistan Evacuation as House Investigation Begins
26. A Biden Doctrine for Taiwan
27. Green Beret Cold Weather Training | SOF News
28. Did US raise a false flag on Nord Stream blasts?
Korean News Content:
1. 2023 ANNUAL THREAT ASSESSMENT OF THE U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY
2. N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test amid continued missile testing: U.S. report
3. S. Korea, Poland in talks over Warsaw's infantry fighting vehicle acquisition plan: source
4. South Korea’s Bold Move to Mend Relations with Tokyo
5. Yoon to visit Japan next week for summit with Kishida
6. Minister says law banning spread of anti-N. Korea leaflets should be abolished
7. S. Korea, U.S. pledge to step up efforts to cut off illicit funds to N. Korean weapons program
8. South Korea Says U.S. Chips Act Subsidies Have Too Many Requirements
9. South Korea Approves Export of Weapons Components to Ukraine
10. N. Korea unveils stamp designs featuring last month's military parade
11. U.S. Firms to Pay into Fund for Korean Victims of Wartime Forced Labor
12. Many N. Koreans cynical about results of agriculture-focused plenary meeting
13. Most N. Korean prison camp escapees are quickly captured
14. For International Women’s Day, North Korean women urged to bear more children
15. N. Korea fires short-range ballistic missile toward Yellow Sea: S. Korean military
16. Pyongyang slams Foreign Minister Park for comments
17. [Editorial] Securing nuclear deterrence is top priority
18. Seoul to announce normalization of GSOMIA: Japanese media