3/8/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

1. Stealth, speed, and adaptability: The role of special operations forces in strategic competition

2. Special operations forces in an era of strategic competition (VIdeo event with ASD SO/LIC)

3. Few women are trying for elite special operations roles, new data shows

4. Conflict in Gaza: The Law of War and Irregular Warfare in Urban Terrain

5. Navy SEAL Museum in San Diego Coming Soon | SOF News

6. The Terrifying A.I. Scam That Uses Your Loved One’s Voice

7. Espionage Probe Finds Communications Device on Chinese Cranes at U.S. Ports

8. Chinese-Made Surveillance Cameras At Romanian Military Sites Raise Security Concerns

9. Army intelligence analyst charged with selling military secrets to contact in China for $42,000

10. Who Could Have Predicted the U.S. War in Somalia Would Fail? The Pentagon.

11. TikTok ban: Furious Congress plows forward with China bill after user revolt

12. TikTok campaign against ban backfires

13. U.S. Troops in Syria Are Critical For Multiple Missions: Keep Them On

14. China Intensifies Push to ‘Delete America’ From Its Technology

15. Time is Running Out in Ukraine

16. The Day After—in Israel

17. Lawmaker who claims to be a retired rear admiral was actually demoted

18. Army creating deep sensing cross-functional team

19. Targeting time shrinks from minutes to seconds in Army experiment

20. Urgent Air Lift Abroad – New Thinking on Existing Capabilities

21. The U.S. Air Force's New Mission: Beat China In a War At All Costs

22. Kill the zombies: Army on mission to make soldiers better writers

23. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, March 7, 2024

24. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 7, 2024



Korean News Content:

1. S. Korea to draw up new unification vision based on liberal democracy

2. 'Seoul's new unification vision: 'Ensure freedom for every N. Korean'

3. North Korea conducts artillery firing drills in likely response to South Korea-US military training

4. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ Surveillance cameras are popping up in markets, restaurants, roadsides... "They are used to identify those responsible for increased crime and disturbances"

5. HRNK Launches Updated Report Based on Satellite Imagery of N. Korea’s Political Prison Camp No. 25

6. Women’s Day highlights North Korean women’s violation of human rights

7. North Korean women endure harsh financial hardships and pressure to give birth

8. North Korean women are now the breadwinners – and shifting this deeply patriarchal society towards a matriarchy

9. Repression, isolation getting worse in North Korea, rights watchdog says

10. Unification ministry to help North Korean defectors become lawyers, doctors

11. Images show N Korea sealing its border with China

12. N. Korea attempted to disrupt GPS signals on S. Korean border islands

13. Army special forces stage counterterrorism drills at Seoul baseball stadium

14. Wartime footage, anger with Seoul, and a gift from Vladimir Putin: Is North Korea (actually) planning to go to war?

