3/7/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

1. The U.S. Is Not Yet Ready for the Era of ‘Great Power’ Conflict

2. U.S. Special Forces Want to Use Deepfakes for Psy-ops

3. China’s Ukraine Peace Plan Is Actually About Taiwan

4. Russia may be close to capturing Bakhmut. But a victory could come at a heavy cost

5. Wagner chief issues ultimatum to Putin as he threatens to let 'frontline collapse'

6. How to Defeat Russia's Mercenaries

7. Letter to Certain Congressional Committees on the Annual Report on the Legal and Policy Frameworks Guiding the United States' Use of Military Force and Related National Security Operations

8. Opinion | Democrats and Republicans agree on China. That’s a problem.

9. Republicans says China is America’s biggest threat, Democrats say Russia

10. China’s Xi Jinping Takes Rare Direct Aim at U.S. in Speech

11. Ukraine Signals It Will Keep Battling for Bakhmut to Drain Russia

12. The West Is Losing the Messaging War Over Ukraine

13. DHS has a program gathering domestic intelligence — and virtually no one knows about it

14. Marine combat engineers no longer capable of supporting the infantry

15. Exclusive: Ukraine seeks US cluster bombs to adapt for drone use, lawmakers say

16. At the National People’s Congress, the politics of numbers dominates. What those numbers mean for China and the world.

17. The war in Ukraine has shown the value of tanks, but militaries are now looking to stock up on slimmed-down versions of them

18. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MARCH 6, 2023

19. Army at 250: Beyond a Slogan, the Army Needs a New Narrative Strategy

20. Female 4-stars discuss sexism in the service, say the military is ‘much better’ for women now

21. Opinion | Biden must follow Roosevelt’s ‘arsenal of democracy’ example

22. Sixth-Generation Aircraft: How the B-21 Raider Will Transform Air Warfare

23. The New Anarchy: America faces a type of extremist violence it does not know how to stop.

1. Are We Prepared for a North Korean Nuclear Attack?

2. The Taiwan Strait and the ROK–U.S. Alliance

3. Stressing the Alliance: The United States and the ROK in a Conflict with China over Taiwan

4. Statement from President Joe Biden on Japan-ROK Announcement

5. North Korean missiles continue to cause tension

6. Lawmakers furious over misspelt names on Korean war memorial

7. Bring your own gas masks to biochemical weapons drills, North Korea tells citizens

8. Yoon's visit to Japan this month under strong consideration

9. N. Korea warns of 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military drills

10. 'Troubling' signs of activity at N. Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear testing site IAEA chief

11. Top U.S. general may visit Seoul later this month: Source

12. Opposition Must Reflect on Its Own History with Japan

13. N.K. leader's first child is son: Seoul's spy agency

14. Kim Jong Un could be presenting daughter as successor as he 'seeks to portray family as being like British monarchy'

15. Shooting down our ICBMs would be an act of war: North

16. Yoon to set off on back-to-back Japan, US tours

