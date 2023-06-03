3/6/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Pentagon Sees Giant Cargo Cranes as Possible Chinese Spying Tools

2. Food and Soldiers: China’s Strategic Weaknesses

3. China expands defense budget 7.2%, marking slight increase

4. Global diplomacy breaks the hard nexus between war and famine

5. Two Ukrainian pilots are in the U.S. for training assessment on attack aircraft, including F-16s

6. Kellogg: End Ukraine War Quickly to Finally Focus on CCP Threat

7. College Should Be More Like Prison

8. Zelensky calls fight for east ‘painful’ as options dwindle in Bakhmut

9. Sketching Out the Rules for Offensive Cyber Operations

10. The Disturbing Groupthink Over the War in Ukraine

11. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MARCH 5, 2023

12. A man, a medal and what it takes to lead

13. A long-overdue Medal of Honor for a hero of the Vietnam War.

14. US to send bridge-launching vehicles for tank deployments to Ukraine in new $400M aid package

15. Special Operations News Update - March 6, 2023 | SOF News

16. Beijing takes conciliatory tone on Taiwan with call to ‘advance’ exchanges

17. Interpreting China’s unambitious growth target

18. USS George Washington destined for Japan to replace USS Ronald Reagan, report says

19. Russia’s Halfway to Hell Strategy

20. How China Is Attempting to Control the ‘Information Pipes’

21. Finnish Army’s winter uniforms make US Army digs look like trash bags



Korean News Content:

1. To Disarm North Korea, Focus on Human Rights

2. N.Korea Says UN Should Demand S.Korea-U.S. End Military Drills

3. N. Korea says high-thrust rocket engine offers 'sure guarantee' for satellite launch

4. S. Korea to announce forced labor compensation plan following talks with Japan

5. Yoon's approval rating rises to 42.9 pct: poll

6. [ANALYSIS] US geopolitical strategy may impact Samsung, SK

7. S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills involving U.S. B-52H bomber

8. North Korean human rights foundation to finally launch

9. What thermal infrared analysis can tell us about the Yongbyon nuclear facility

10. What is happening with Kim Jong Un’s pet project, the Pyongyang General Hospital?

11. [Editorial] Normalization of ties with Japan

12. Korean arms exports versus military aid to Ukraine

13. The Subversive Influence of Women in North Korea

