3/5/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. Special Operations Forces: Documented Policies and Workforce Planning Needed to Strengthen Civilian Oversight

2. Calling on Congress to Pass the Jax Act (Recognition for Women in SOF)

3. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 4, 2024

4. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, March 4, 2024

5. When Will Ospreys Fly Again? That's Still a Question Mark After Defense Secretary Briefing.

6. I'd Never Fly the Osprey Again. My Heart Was Broken, Yet Somehow Full at the Same Time.

7. AMERICA’S LAST MORSE-CODE STATION

8. 'Ghost Town'? Historic Fort Leavenworth Homes Recommended for Demolition Soar to 185

9. A Distracted America Still Leads the World

10. U.N. Team Finds Grounds to Support Reports of Sexual Violence in Hamas Attack

11. Philippine and Chinese vessels collide in disputed South China Sea and 4 Filipino crew are injured

12. China drops 'peaceful reunification' reference to Taiwan

13. The UN won’t reform until its employees lose diplomatic immunity

14. China says economy will grow ‘around’ 5 percent this year

15. Look deeper: Time may be on Ukraine’s side

16. Iran’s elite Quds Force is following former leader's vision of chaos in the Middle East

17. Drones are Transforming the Battlefield in Ukraine But in an Evolutionary Fashion

18. A Russian Dissident’s Remarkable Courtroom Speech

19. The Army and the Fortress Fleet: Reimagining Landpower in Maritime Warfare

20. How to Pave the Way for Diplomacy to End the War in Ukraine

21. A Self-Absorbed America Means Disorder for the World

22. Ukraine military official: half of all North Korean shells are duds

23. North Korea Helped Turn Iran Into a Missile Powerhouse



Korean News Content:

1. Korean Peninsula on Edge, as America-South Korea War Games Are Set To Begin Amid Rising Threats From North

2. A Distracted America Still Leads the World

3. North Korea threatens to take military moves in response to US-South Korean drills

4. China drops 'peaceful reunification' reference to Taiwan

5. Increasing Stability in a Deterrence Relationship with North Korea

6. Moon Chung-in on Escalating Inter-Korea Tensions and What Lies Ahead

7. Achieving Denuclearization On The Korean Peninsula

8. North Korea Helped Turn Iran Into a Missile Powerhouse

9. Ukraine military official: half of all North Korean shells are duds

10. Poland’s new nuclear plant to boost S. Korean industry in Europe

11. U.S. seeks talks with N. Korea to reduce risk of inadvertent conflict: NSC spokesperson

12. U.N. chief appoints new resident coordinator for N. Korea

13. N. Korea warns U.S.-S. Korea to pay 'dear price' for joint military drills

14. Nason party official arrested for leaking state secrets to friends

15. U.S. willing to take 'interim steps' toward North's denuclearization, says White House official