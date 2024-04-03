3/4/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
Access Korean News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 3, 2024
2. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, March 3, 2024
3. Special Operations News - March 4, 2024 | SOF News
4. Opinion - Nuclear War: The Rising Risk, and How We Stop It
5. The U.S. Military Has a New Strategy to Fight China in a Taiwan War
6. Conflict in the Age of Fractured Publics
7. Large-scale, Army-led NATO exercise kicks off in Europe
8. Pentagon to lift Osprey flight ban after fatal Air Force crash
9. Russian Strike’s Toll Rises to 12 as Zelensky Blames Air Defense Delay
10. Houthi fight extracts heavy cost from Pentagon
11. Ukraine's troops are rationing ammunition. Yet House Republicans plan to take weeks to mull more aid
12. U.S. Seeks to Boost Nuclear Power After Decades of Inertia
13. "Foreign Policy" is Fake!
14. Map shows US military projecting power around China
15. 4 solutions for addressing the Air Force’s distance anxiety
16. What National Culture Teaches Us About Mission Command
17. German defense minister said leaked audio is part of Russia's 'information war' against West
18. Containing Global Russia
19. Constructing Killwebs for Effects Based Targeting in Multi-Domain Operations (Korea)
20. CDAO identifies combatant command ‘embed’ — but stays tight-lipped on unfolding initiative
21. The Myth of Israel's "Moral Army"
22. What Lawrence of Arabia and His Sergeants Teach Us about the Modern Combat Advisor
23. How to Win an Information War — a history lesson in effective counter-propaganda
24. US political ‘chaos’ shuts Pentagon contractors out of military stocks boom
Korean News Content:
1. Washington will consider 'interim steps' toward N.K. denuclearization: U.S. official
2. Historical Turning Point: Establishment Of Relations Between Cuba And South Korea And Rising Tensions On Korean Peninsula – Analysis
3. S. Korea, U.S. begin key annual military drills amid N.K. threats
4. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ Preparation for construction mobilizations for Kim Jong-un’s “20x10 policy” are complete, but there’s already unrest and complaints among workers over supplies of food
5. N. Korea deletes state media articles using unification references
6. North Korea broke into S. Korean chip equipment firms, Seoul's spy agency says
7. Air combat drills kick off amid larger US-South Korean military exercise
8. Constructing Killwebs for Effects Based Targeting in Multi-Domain Operations (Korea)
9. N. Korean elite’s demand for luxury clothing, accessories on the rise
10. Young N. Koreans increasingly skip work due to economic hardship
11. Korea nears population extinction despite warnings in 1988
12. Hungry North Koreans who 'eat grass' resent Kim Jong-un's flashy gift from Putin
13. NIS warns of rise in North Korean hacking threats against South Korean chipmakers
14. NK may stage provocations during combined exercise, defense minister warns