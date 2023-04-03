3/4/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. High Cost of Taiwan Invasion Will Dissuade China, Pentagon Official Says

2. Belarus group claims to have blown up an advanced Russian military aircraft, highlighting tensions within one of Putin's closest allies

3. Russia will be out of 'military tools' by spring, Ukraine's top military spy says

4. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MARCH 3, 2023

5. PNP gets over $3.3 anti-terrorism equipment from US

6. China Increasingly Seen as Antagonist in Diplomatic Talks Around the World

7. Taiwan military to get $619 million U.S. arms boost as China keeps up pressure

8. Taiwan: Will China attack Taiwan? What ChatGPT thinks

9. Blundering Into Baghdad - The Right—and Wrong—Lessons of the Iraq War

10. People Over Robots - The Global Economy Needs Immigration Before Automation

11. Come Test Your Gear Against Russian Forces, Ukrainians Urge US Defense Firms

12. US Artillery Production for Ukraine Limited by Lack of Machine Tools, Army Official Says

13. As US Rushed Troops to Europe, Logistics Staff Faced Problems Supplying Them With Weapons

14. We Have a New National Cybersecurity Strategy. Now What?

15. America Misses the Power Objective

16. Chinese nationals operate nearly every illegal indoor marijuana farm in the largest US county, sergeant says

17. FACT SHEET: President Biden Signs National Security Memorandum to Counter Weapons of Mass Destruction Terrorism and Advance Nuclear and Radioactive Material Security

18. Conspiracy Theories Have a New Best Friend

19. The Deepfake Dangers Ahead

20. [OPINION] Grayzone tactics: A maritime insurgency in the South China Sea?

21. The Importance of Military Communication in Special Operations and Covert Missions



Korean News Content:

1. North Korea’s food shortage is about to take a deadly turn for the worse, experts say

2. Starving North Korean parents increasingly abandoning children at orphanages

3. Gasoline and diesel prices in North Korea have increased by at least two-fold in the past year.

4. South Korea, US Announce Largest Military Exercises in 5 Years

5. N. Korea renews vow to bolster nuclear arsenal

6. S. Korea's military to introduce 'Kill Web' concept to counter N. Korea's missile, nuke threats

7. China as 'honest broker'

8. No shortcuts on road to reunification

9. Today in History: 1994 North Korean Nuclear Crisis

10. Military ups readiness against possible NK provocations ahead of joint drills with US

11. South Korea, U.S. shirk North Korea's threats of "counteractions," carry on planning for joint war games

12. USS Rafael Peralta conducts Jeju, Republic of Korea Port Visit