3/3/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:
1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MARCH 2, 2023
2. Many Differences Between Liberals and Conservatives May Boil Down to One Belief
3. A Strategy of Denial for the Western Pacific
4. Four Nuclear States Can Ruin Your Whole Strategy
5. The Horror of All-Out War in the Pacific
6. Why does Putin persist?
7. Russian mercenary boss says Bakhmut practically surrounded
8.Open season on China in Taiwan-focused US House
9. The Army Needs to Explain What’s Going on With the Black Hawk Replacement
10. The Limits of the No-Limits Partnership (China- Russia)
11. Asia’s Third Way
12. Does Technology Win Wars? The U.S. Military Needs Low-Cost Innovation—Not Big-Ticket Boondoggles
13. U.S. Security Assistance to Ukraine is Going to Get Complicated
14. How Will the War End? Thoughts on Ukraine, Russia, and a Theory of Victory
15. Lessons from the Melian Dialogue: A Case Against Providing Military Support for Ukraine
16. 'Destabilizing and dangerous’: Pentagon official warns of communication breakdown with China
17. Weapon replacement costs changing nature of Ukraine war
18. The impossible choice facing many of America’s military families
19. U.S., Allies Should Swiftly Penalize China for Supporting Russia’s War Against Ukraine
20. The Munich Security Conference was a display of ‘the West v. the rest’
21. Congress can put Army modernization back on track
22. Key American Allies Aren’t Following Governmentwide TikTok Bans
Korean News Content:
1. S. Korea, U.S. to stage annual exercise from March 13-23
3. Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law
4. U.S. Should Roll Out Red Carpet for South Korean President
5. North Korea Suffers One of Its Worst Food Shortages in Decades
6. N. Korea's youth mobilization project seems meant for tighter state control: ministry
7. Hyesan conducts civil defense drills from late February to early March
8. National security adviser to visit Washington to discuss bilateral ties
9. N. Korea’s national police agency orders punishments for those disturbing public order
10. Freedom Shield, biggest U.S.-Korea exercise in years, to start on 13th
11. Secretary Austin vows continued efforts to counter North Korean provocation
12. US chip subsidies program to test President Yoon's diplomacy
13. 2 Koreas trade barbs at UN over Pyongyang's nuke programs
14. Gov't dismisses speculation about inter-Korean liaison office's abolishment
15. US unveils national strategy to counter cybercrimes by N. Korea, others
16. S. Korea yet to decide on sending lethal weapons to Ukraine: PM