3/3/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MARCH 2, 2023

2. Many Differences Between Liberals and Conservatives May Boil Down to One Belief

3. A Strategy of Denial for the Western Pacific

4. Four Nuclear States Can Ruin Your Whole Strategy

5. The Horror of All-Out War in the Pacific

6. Why does Putin persist?

7. Russian mercenary boss says Bakhmut practically surrounded

8.Open season on China in Taiwan-focused US House

9. The Army Needs to Explain What’s Going on With the Black Hawk Replacement

10. The Limits of the No-Limits Partnership (China- Russia)

11. Asia’s Third Way

12. Does Technology Win Wars? The U.S. Military Needs Low-Cost Innovation—Not Big-Ticket Boondoggles

13. U.S. Security Assistance to Ukraine is Going to Get Complicated

14. How Will the War End? Thoughts on Ukraine, Russia, and a Theory of Victory

15. Lessons from the Melian Dialogue: A Case Against Providing Military Support for Ukraine

16. 'Destabilizing and dangerous’: Pentagon official warns of communication breakdown with China

17. Weapon replacement costs changing nature of Ukraine war

18. The impossible choice facing many of America’s military families

19. U.S., Allies Should Swiftly Penalize China for Supporting Russia’s War Against Ukraine

20. The Munich Security Conference was a display of ‘the West v. the rest’

21. Congress can put Army modernization back on track

22. Key American Allies Aren’t Following Governmentwide TikTok Bans



Korean News Content:

1. S. Korea, U.S. to stage annual exercise from March 13-23

3. Unification ministry urges lawmakers' cooperation in implementing N.K. human rights law

4. U.S. Should Roll Out Red Carpet for South Korean President

5. North Korea Suffers One of Its Worst Food Shortages in Decades

6. N. Korea's youth mobilization project seems meant for tighter state control: ministry

7. Hyesan conducts civil defense drills from late February to early March

8. National security adviser to visit Washington to discuss bilateral ties

9. N. Korea’s national police agency orders punishments for those disturbing public order

10. Freedom Shield, biggest U.S.-Korea exercise in years, to start on 13th

11. Secretary Austin vows continued efforts to counter North Korean provocation

12. US chip subsidies program to test President Yoon's diplomacy

13. 2 Koreas trade barbs at UN over Pyongyang's nuke programs

14. Gov't dismisses speculation about inter-Korean liaison office's abolishment

15. US unveils national strategy to counter cybercrimes by N. Korea, others

16. S. Korea yet to decide on sending lethal weapons to Ukraine: PM