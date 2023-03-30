3/30/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:



1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 29, 2023

2. How US trainers helped Ukraine reinvent its doctrine

3. Zelenskyy to Xi Jinping: Come to Ukraine

4. ‘Stone Ghost’ secret intel network may expand to more nations: DIA

5. Milley Says War With China, Russia Not Inevitable

6. Could The US Dollar Collapse?

7. First vice foreign minister tapped as new ambassador to U.S.

8. Has Congress Learned the Lessons of the Iraq War?

9. Fostering a Fourth Democratic Wave: A playbook for countering the authoritarian threat

10. Ukraine Situation Report: Wagner Has Up To 36,000 Troops In Bakhmut Says Top US General

11. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's testimony on the ASU IWC at the Senate Armed Services Committee

12. WATCH: Retired Lt. Col.'s Remarks Receive Thunderous Applause From House Foreign Affairs Committee

13. Pentagon Leaders Still Say ‘No’ to F-16s, MQ-9s for Ukraine

14. 'It's not a pretty picture': Russia's support is growing in the developing world

15. Pentagon urged to use federal workforce instead of contractors

16. Two Black Hawks crash near Fort Campbell, casualties reported

17. China threatens to retaliate if McCarthy meets Taiwan leader

18. Why Force Fails

19. Russia Won’t Sit Idly by after Finland and Sweden Join NATO

20. China’s diplomatic wins rise from America’s losses

21. How China overreached and lost its grip in the Pacific

22. Strengthening the Medical Sphere of Influence Through Guerilla Trauma Systems and Covert Medical Intelligence Networks

23. Preliminary Lessons from Russia’s Unconventional Operations During the Russo-Ukrainian War, February 2022–February 2023

24. Bipolar disorder: my blessing and my curse

Korean News Content:

1. The Root of All Evil: Money, Rice, Crime & Law in North Korea (HRNK Report by Joshua Stanton)

2. Top envoy to US tapped as new national security advisor

3. Opinion | I Know How Nuclear War Is Waged, So I’m Calling for Peace With North Korea

4. 'One of the great absurdities in global geopolitics': Ex-Air Force general calls for formally ending the Korean War

5. Resignations by Yoon's diplomatic aides weigh on US summit

6. S. Korea releases report on N. Korea's human rights violations

7. Korea, Japan begin talks on corporate exchanges, trade in earnest after summit

8. Yoon's 'audacious initiative' for NK denuclearization hangs in balance

9. What’s behind the popularity of N. Korea’s version of Netflix?

10. US air base in South Korea halts flight ops for summer of repairs

11. US ambassador highlights extended deterrence in countering NK nuclear threats

12. 'Korean Dream' toward a unified Korea

13. Yoon-Biden summit - onward toward unification

14. South Korea to host third Summit for Democracy