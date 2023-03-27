3/27/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
Access Korean News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Innovative Thinking on the Role of Irregular Warfare in Strategic Competition: Key Insights from the Irregular Warfare Initiative and Joint Staff J7 Office of Irregular Warfare Essay Contest
2.RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MARCH 26, 2023
3. Special Operations News Update - March 27, 2023 | SOF News
4. Here's When Army Bases Honoring the Confederacy Will Shed Their Old Names
5. TRANSCOM’s Unreadiness
6. The future of the U.S. military's tank force
7. Marine Generals: ‘Trust But Verify’ Force Design 2030
8. Find It, Vet It, Share It: The US Government’s Open-Source Intelligence Problem and How to Fix It
9. This week in Congress: Top military leaders storm Capitol Hill
10. 5 Reasons Veterans and Military Families Should Be Concerned About TikTok
11. U.S. Air Strikes Hit Iranian Proxies in Syria After Iranian Drone Kills U.S. Contractor
12. Iran-backed Militias Target U.S. Troops in Eastern Syria
13. The Limits of Economic Warfare
14. The U.S. Doesn’t Need Another Democracy Summit
15. Friends Over Factories (Ukraine versus Russia)
16. The “Indo-Pacificization” of Asia: Implications for the Regional Order
17. From Rockets to Ball Bearings, Pentagon Struggles to Feed War Machine
18. Countering United Front Work: Taiwan’s Political Warfare System
19. How the Corps’ new training document ignores US law
20. Department of Defense Support to the U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability
21. Friendship means telling hard truths about the endgame in Ukraine
22. Chinese communist way of war: Different than the West
Korean News Content:
1. N. Korea fires 2 SRBMs toward East Sea; U.S. aircraft carrier due in S. Korea for joint training
2. North Korea launches at least two unidentified ballistic missile into waters off eastern Korean peninsula
3. Makin Island ARG Docks in Busan, 3 LCS Now Underway in Indo-PACOM
4. US troops test THAAD missile-defense system’s remote control during South Korea drill
5. S. Korea suggests N. Korea may have exaggerated 'underwater nuke attack drone' claim
6. Vice defense minister meets MIKTA diplomats on security cooperation
7. Are Kim Jong-un's Nocturnal Habits a Sign of Ill Health?
8. Korea Had Close Shave with U.S. Semiconductor Sanctions
9. S. Korea co-sponsors UN resolution of N. Korean human rights
10. As trade with China expands, N. Korea’s dollar and yuan exchange rates remain steady
11. [Editorial] A historic reconciliation (Syngman Rhee's legacy)
12. [Column] Toward a new Korea-Japan partnership
13. Yoon's Japan plan: compromise or betrayal?
14. South Korea Will Stay Out of a Taiwan Strait War
15. North Korea’s nuclear threat takes an underwater turn
16. Human Bodies Shattered to Pieces...U.S. Satellite Captures Photo of Public Execution by Kim Jong-un
17. HRNK Quoted 34 Times in the U.S. Department of State's DPRK 2022 Human Rights Report