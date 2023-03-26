3/26/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 25, 2023

2. Opinion | The dollar is our superpower, and Russia and China are threatening it

3. Eisenhower, Dulles, and USIA: can the past provide lessons for the present? (Or, “The rhyming history of US public diplomacy”)

4. Russia Calls for U.N. Investigation of Nord Stream Attack, as Hersh Accuses White House of False Flag

5. The Russo-Ukrainian war and the illegal arms trade

6. In a New Cold War, Diplomacy Matters More Than Might

7. Putin Says He Could Put Tactical Nuclear Weapons in Belarus by Summer

8. Opinion | Was Iraq a Worse Disaster for America Than Vietnam?

9. Why Chinese Apps Are the Favorites of Young Americans

10. Term of Art: What Joint Doctrine Gets Wrong about Operational Art and Why It Matters

11. Musicians of Mars in Multiple Domains: Expanding Combined Arms in the Twenty-First Century

12. Why is the US sending 'downgraded' weaponry to Ukraine?

13. Army pulls ‘Be All You Can Be’ ads after on-screen narrator arrested

14. ChatGPT just plugged itself into the internet. What next?

15. Stockpiling US arms in Taiwan a vital move

16. US X-Plane concept aims to redefine amphibious warfare



Korean News Content:

1. N. Korean propaganda outlets slam S. Korea-U.S. amphibious exercise

2. N. Korea holds general meeting of Olympic Committee

3. Kim Jong-un’s guards ‘face execution’ for letting him go out in stained jacket

4. South Korea speeds up full-fledged deployment of US anti-missile battery

5. Kim Jong Un's diplomats get an unwanted surprise

6. 'Woke' US schools scarier than North Korea, says defector

7. China’s ‘Red Zone’ where women are sold as slaves

8. Why Escaping North Korea Is So Difficult And Dangerous

9. Sohae Satellite Launching Station: Enhancement Efforts Continue and Possible Missile Silo

10. South Korea To Develop Naval VTOL UAV For KDX-II Destroyers