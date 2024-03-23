3/23/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. How US forces can adopt Ukraine’s unconventional multidomain approach

2. U.S. Warned About Possible Moscow Attack Before Concert Hall Shooting

3. US had warned Russia ISIS was determined to attack

4. ISIS claims responsibility for attack in busy Moscow-area concert venue that left at least 40 dead

5. Russia's lies helped persuade Niger to eject US troops, AFRICOM says

6. Opinion | Don’t defund the fight against Russia and China’s disinformation

7. Army 4-Star Who Pressured Panel to Help Career of Unfit Officer Suspended, Facing Pentagon Investigation

8. Experts war-gamed what might happen if deepfakes disrupt the 2024 election. Things went sideways fast.

9. U.S. Gaza ceasefire resolution vetoed by China, Russia at UN Security Council

10. Death Toll in Attack at Russian Concert Hall Tops 110 as Suspects Detained

11. USS Eisenhower strike group locked in unrelenting fight at pace unseen in decades

12. Marine wargames offer a look at the future — and fuel dissent

13. Pentagon uses China-owned tutoring company that could weaponize military data, GOP lawmakers say

14. There is no ‘axis of evil’

15. EDITORIAL: Partners can help over-stretched US

16. The War Against Force Design 2030 Is Hurting the Marine Corps

17. Robots Are Entering the Ukraine Battlefield

18. US denies reports of troops on China's doorstep

19. A Defining Moment for America's Role in the World

20. China-Taiwan Weekly Update, March 22, 2024

21. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, March 22, 2024

22. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 22, 2024

23. U.S. warnings preceded deadly Moscow attack; ISIS claims responsibility

24. Conservative Liberalism's Many Lives

25. Growing Lethal Drone Threat is a ‘Scourge,’ Says U.S. SOCOM Commander

26. A Transition to War for the Arsenals of Democracies

1. Beijing's senior party official stresses steadfast ties with Pyongyang

2. N. Korea's ruling party delegation embarks on trip to China, Vietnam, Laos

3. North Korea pulls out of hosting a 2026 World Cup qualifier

4. Korea expresses ‘deep regret’ over historical inaccuracies in Japanese textbooks

5. 'Gold badges' are for ex-convicts and people with pro-N. Korea stances

6. Govt. agencies probed for alleged neglect in NK guard post verification

7. S. Korea summons Japanese envoy to protest historical distortion in textbooks

8. Understanding Trump’s Foreign Policy (and how to deal with it) - Korea Economic Institute of America

9. US ally issues ominous warning to North Korea

10. The U.S. Election and South Korean Anxieties

11. The 2024 IC Annual Threat Assessment: Analytic Authority and Policy Relevance

12. What's behind South Korea's K-pop crisis?

13. US denies reports of troops on China's doorstep