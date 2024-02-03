3/2/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 1, 2024

2. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, March 1, 2024

3. China-Taiwan Weekly Update, February 29, 2024

4. Brute force: Russia 'doubled down' on often-crude disinformation in 2023, says report

5. US leading global alliance to counter foreign government disinformation

6. Russian disinformation is about immigration. The real aim is to undercut Ukraine aid

7. A new dam threatens this Filipino tribe. It's just one of the country's stalled China-funded projects

8. Security is still China's top priority, not the economy

9. “BETWEEN THE HAMMER AND THE ANVIL” – The Story Behind the New York Times October 7 Exposé

10. Is the United States overestimating China’s power?

11. Live updates: U.S. begins airdropping aid into Gaza, U.S. officials say

12. Shifting deck chairs to the Titanic's Taiwan side

13. The Looming Famine in Gaza

14. Ukrainians Are Resilient—But They Still Need Washington

15. Book Excerpt: “Attack from Within: How Disinformation is Sabotaging America” by Barbara McQuade

16. Grand strategy: ‘Shield of the republic’ — Defense Priorities

17. Inside the White House Program to Share America’s Secrets

18. ‘We look 100 percent weak’: US airdrops in Gaza expose limit to Biden’s Israel policy

19. The Way Forward on China

Korean News Content:

1. VOA: [Washington Talk] U.S. ‘ally support’ may be reduced… Korea and Japan are needed to block China

2. Cooperation among N. Korea, Russia, China, Iran raises possibility of 'simultaneous conflicts': U.S. general

3. S. Korea takes part in multinational drills in Thailand

4. Yoon says S. Korea, Japan are partners as they overcome 'painful past'

5. Sweden's ambassador-designate to Pyongyang visiting N. Korea

6. South Korea's Yoon calls for unification, on holiday marking 1919 uprising against colonial Japan

7. Yoon says N. Korea denies universal values of humanity

8. President Yoon calls for 'Freely Unified Korea'

9. South's top diplomat meets U.S. counterpart for first time, says allies 'moving in lockstep' on North

10. Poland preparing technical inspection at diplomatic mission in N. Korea: VOA

11. S. Korea, US voice 'deep concern' over NK's definition of S. Korea as 'hostile' country

12. N. Korea conducts lectures to promote implementation of 20×10 policy

13. Ford vans seen in Kim Jong Un’s entourage

14. Kim Jong Un’s Confidence, and How It Factors Into His Economic Plan