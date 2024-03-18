3/18/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Pentagon won’t say if troop deployment tempo exceeds recommended goal

2. Analysis: Six more years of Putin will worry many countries. But not China

3. Special Operations News - March 18, 2024 | SOF News

4. A Revolution in American Foreign Policy by Bernie Sanders

5. Notes from Central Taiwan: Gaming the Wrong War

6. Standing Up to China, Philippine Leader Courts New Network of Partners

7. For many Chinese, there are ‘more important things’ than Taiwan unification

8. SPECIAL REPORT: Army’s Project Convergence Goes on the Offensive

9. Bolster Ukraine’s irregular warfare tactics with Western tech

10. Cheap drones 'cannot match' artillery power in Ukraine: experts

11. Pentagon stares down "drone swarm" threat

12. Netanyahu says Israel ‘will not succumb’ to pressure to stop war in Gaza

13. Great-Power Competition Comes to Antarctica

14. Opinion: Is the US on the brink of another civil war?

15. Potential TikTok Ban Tees Up Legal Showdown Over Free Speech

16. Professionalism is the Foundation of the Army and We Will Strengthen It

17. Warfighting from Ship to Shore and Beyond: Why Amphibious Operations Still Matter

18. Why is the US facing a “crisis of credibility”?

19. US Army instructors say Ukrainian soldiers were 'amazing' at mastering the Patriots they've used to shoot down Putin's overhyped missiles

Korean News Content:

1. S. Korea, U.S. reaffirm commitment to complete N.K. denuclearization after North's missile launch

2. N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS

3. U.S. condemns N. Korea's ballistic missile launches

4. S. Korea says succession by N. Korean leader's daughter cannot be ruled out

5. South Korean defense chief says North Korea has supplied 7,000 containers of munitions to Russia

6. North Korea’s missile tests more than a show of force, expert says after latest launches

7. Construction site in South Korea yields second Korean War bomb this month

8. North Korea resumes missile tests, raising tensions with its rivals after their military drills' end

9. Defense chief reaffirms current size of U.S. troops in S. Korea 'absolutely necessary'

10. North Korea may ramp up provocations after monthlong break

11. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ Regime tightens reigns on young people...A public trial and ideological struggle in February led to intensive attacks and forced participation in firing squads

12. Time to prepare for possible chaos on Korean peninsula (in the South/Alliance not the north)

13. Pyongyang uses expression‎ 'Hyangdo' for Kim Ju Ae for first time

14. Yoon calls for global solidarity to defend democracy

15. N. Korean leader congratulates Putin on reelection

16. Blinken says US will always work with S. Korea against NK provocations