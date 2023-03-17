3/17/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Competitive Global Engagement: Strategic Communications and Public Diplomacy for the New Era (New Report from Robert Gates)

2. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 16, 2023

3. Who Blew Up Nord Stream? Investigators Focus on Six Mysterious Passengers on a Yacht

4. Bakhmut: Russian casualties mount but tactics evolve

5. Poland says it foiled a Russian spy ring seeking to sabotage arms shipments to Ukraine.

6. Now Army Has Operational Imperatives Too, Copying Air Force

7. U.S. Commander: ISIS in Afghanistan 6 Months Away From Foreign Attack Capability

8. A Spy Wants to Connect With You on LinkedIn

9. China roars as US presses ByteDance to sell TikTok

10. Ukraine’s Cyber Defense Offers Lessons for Taiwan

11. US, Chinese commands in Pacific aren’t talking, says Indo-Pacific boss

12. China’s Xi to Meet Putin in Moscow Next Week

13. VA to change its motto, dropping male-only language

14. Why the US military should build modular nuclear reactors

15. Reaper Down: Three Takeaways from Russia’s Intercept of a US Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

16. Beijing Looks to Get Economic Projects Up and Running in Myanmar

17. Virginia government tells elite high school to ‘cut ties’ with Chinese government

18. Pentagon starts work on secretive experiment to aid long-range fires

19. Myanmar is a failing state, led by a junta fuelled by Russian arms, says UN rights envoy

20. Launch Under Attack: A Sword of Damocles

21. Military Chief Says US Will Defend Indo-Pacific Freedoms

22. The Surprising Success of U.S. Military Aid to Ukraine



Korean News Content:

1. DPRK (North Korea): Arria-formula Meeting on the Human Rights Situation

2. N. Korea test-fired Hwasong-17 ICBM in warning to enemies holding allied drills: state media

3. Yoon, Kishida bond over drinks at popular eatery

4. Allies to resume large-scale amphibious drills next week after 5-year hiatus

5. Why South Koreans should have access to Pyongyang's propaganda media

6. [ANALYSIS] Too early to hail success of Korea-Japan summit

7. ‘Hunting rifles’ — really? China ships assault weapons and body armor to Russia

8. NK leader says nuclear buildup is to ‘strike fear into enemies’

9. Main opposition slams Korea-Japan summit as 'most humiliating' moment in diplomacy

10. PacNet #14 - South Korea's Indo-Pacific pivot strategy

11. South Korea Could Get Away With the Bomb

12. N. Korean family in Rason rumored to have made soup out of pet dog

13. N. Korean state security officers use remittance brokers to take money from defector families

15. The US defector to North Korea no one ever hears about

