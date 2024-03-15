3/15/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Exclusive: Trump launched CIA covert influence operation against China

2. Are China and the Philippines on a Collision Course?

3. Noble Dreaming (Gaza and Israel)

4. I commanded a Marine V-22 squadron. Here’s what I learned

5. Presence of U.S. Army Special Forces on outlying islands confirmed

6. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 14, 2024

7. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, March 14, 2024

8. Big Appeal, and Big Question Marks, in Possible TikTok Sale

9. China Signals Opposition to Forced Sale of TikTok in the U.S.

10. Questions Persist as Israel Signals Support for More Aid for Gaza

11. Bloomberg reports Biden to award Samsung $6 billion in chip incentives

12. If the US bans TikTok, China will be getting a taste of its own medicine

13. USSOCOM Comments On The Navy’s Expeditionary Sea Bases (ESB)

14. Playing Both Sides of the U.S.-Chinese Rivalry

15. Russia Steps Up Spy War on West

16. Americans’ views of foreign alliances growing increasingly divided

17. How Biden's 'A-team' squandered its foreign policy opportunity

18. Special Operations Forces Secure the Arctic | SOF News

Korean News Content:

1. S. Korea kicks off process to draw up new vision for inter-Korean unification

2. U.S. general voices concerns over 'increasingly advanced' long-range N.K. missiles

3. Time for a New Approach to the North Korea Problem. How About Canada?

4. U.S. commandos train for the unexpected in North Korea's shadow

5. Bloomberg reports Biden to award Samsung $6 billion in chip incentives

6. N. Korea’s recent firings of officials are excessive

7. NK reduces tensions as major diplomatic engagements with China, Russia loom

8. UN Command member states to meet this year to regularize gathering

9. Yoon to open leaders' plenary at 3rd Summit for Democracy

10. Uproar as ex-spy chief, accused of negligence in North Korea killing, is named to run as lawmaker

11. S. Korea says it does not recognize N. Korea as nuclear state

12. M2020: North Korea's Claims to Have One of World's Most Powerful Tanks