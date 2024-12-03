3/12/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. 2024 ANNUAL THREAT ASSESSMENT OF THE U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY

2. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 11, 2024

3. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, March 11, 2024

4. Opinion: The world’s dangerous place has only gotten more dangerous

5. U.S. Spy Agencies Say Netanyahu’s Leadership ‘in Jeopardy’

6. A TikTok Ban May Be Easier in Theory

7. Taiwan’s Incoming VP Is on a Low-Profile Visit to Washington

8. Pentagon unveils $850 billion budget request amid spending uncertainty

9. Top Polish leaders to visit White House, hoping to spur US to help Ukraine more

10. "Tip of the Spear" - February 2024 | SOF News

11. Gaza war may stoke ‘generational’ terrorism threat, top intel official says

12. The Diplomatic Reserve Corps: A Bold Vision for American Diplomacy

13. A Call for All Americans To Help Stop Veteran Suicides

14. So, a Pier for Hamas it is ...you're paying for it - you might as well get briefed on it – CDR SALAMANDER

16. BROKEN TRACK: Why the Iron Knights chose to speak out about suicides

17. Win-Wind: How a Bipartisan SHIPS Act Could Meet China and Climate Challenges

18. The Battle of Avdiivka and Its Lessons on Withdrawal Under Pressure

19. Winning the Operational Air Campaign, But Losing the Information War: The Israeli Air Force’s X Narratives

20. Removing the Trojan Horse from America’s ports

21. Biden Draws a ‘Red Line’ for Israel

22. US Green Berets deploying to Taiwan's front-line

23. Why the Middle East Still Needs America

24. Victoria Nuland to exit Biden administration – a new era of US foreign policy?

Korean News Content:

1. 2024 ANNUAL THREAT ASSESSMENT OF THE U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY (Korea comments)

2. U.S. intel believes N.K. leader has no intentions of negotiating away nuclear program

3. 2024 Unification Ministry’s Key Policy Agenda: – A United Korean Peninsula: Pioneering Freedom and Prosperity for All South and North Koreans

4. Top U.S. General Sees Changing Nuclear Threat From North Korea

5. [Full Interview] U.S. Ambassador to Korea Philip Goldberg "The ROK-U.S. alliance will remain strong no matter who becomes the U.S. President... North Korea chooses weapons over people's livelihoods."

6. Bruce Bechtol on North Korea and the Middle East

7. Climate Change as a Path to Engagement with North Korea

8. Shady N.Korean coal vessel enters Russian port

9. Now you can subscribe to a North Korean state TV streaming service

10. S. Korean national arrested in Russia on espionage suspicions: TASS

11. New report highlights worrying trends in N. Korea’s illegal cyber activities

12. North Korea: Kim Jong Un and Kim Yo Jong’s First Messages to Japan

13. Russia resumes maritime shipments of North Korean weapons

14. Germany shares results from recent inspection of its embassy in N. Korea

15. North Korea faces serious fertilizer shortages - again

