3/10/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1, Lessons I learned in a Ukrainian military safe house

2. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 9, 2024

3. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, March 9, 2024

4. TikTok Crackdown Shifts Into Overdrive, With Sale or Shutdown on Table

5, Two Canals, Two Big Problems—One Global Shipping Mess

6. U.S. Military Enters a New Phase With Gaza Aid Operations

7. Ukraine's Fight Against Time

8. ISIS Is Back and Threatens to Be Deadlier Than Ever

9. Philippines’ new playbook is a threat to South China Sea peace

10. Adoption of Gibo’s defense concept backed by expert (Philippines)

11. US, Japan Mull Defense Cooperation That Could Help Ukraine, Yomiuri Says

12. The Houthis have the world’s attention — and they won’t give it up

13. Oppenheimer Couldn’t Run a Hamburger Stand. How Did He Run a Secret Lab?

14. How To Deconstruct The New Iron Curtain – OpEd

15. Exclusive: US prepared ‘rigorously’ for potential Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine in late 2022, officials say

16. The next steps for Biden’s Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

17. What a Nazi-baiting radio genius can teach us about today’s infowars

18. Five ways to crack the Islamist conundrum

19. The IC OSINT Strategy 2024-2026 - The INT of First Resort: Unlocking the Value of OSINT

Korean News Content:

1. North Korea: Sealing China Border Worsens Crisis, Says HRW

2, She fled North Korea but was sold to a man in China. Her second escape came nearly 20 years later.

3, Top general visits Air Force missile defense center amid N.K. threats

4, Finance chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan arranging 3-way meeting

5, Ex-defense chief departs for Australia to take office as ambassador

6, N. Korean delegation departs for Mongolia

7. S. Korea to dismantle support foundation for Kaesong complex as early as next week

8. Pyongyang caught off guard by Havana

9. What does Putin owe Kim Jong-un for Ukraine?

10. What’s Korea’s choice for survival?

11. The Power of Capitalism: Kim vs the market only has one winner

12. The IC OSINT Strategy 2024-2026 - The INT of First Resort: Unlocking the Value of OSINT