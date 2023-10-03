3/10/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, MARCH 9, 2023

2. Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Ukraine opts to fight on in Bakhmut

3. U.S. intensifying 'every leg of nuclear triad' to ensure deterrence: Gen. Cotton

4. In new cyber workforce strategy, DoD hopes 'bold' retention initiatives keep talent coming back

5. China, Myanmar, North Korea listed as ‘worst of worst’ in freedom report

6. US gearing up for gray zone space warsUS gearing up for gray zone space wars

7. What the Neocons Got Wrong by Max BootW

8. The CIA Says It's Already Fighting Russia's Wagner Mercenaries Abroad

9. CONGRESS SHOULD MANDATE HUMAN RIGHTS VETTING FOR PARTNER FORCES: THE CASE FOR CLOSING THE SECTION 127E LOOPHOLE

10. The Asia-Pacific Is More Important to the US Than the Euro-Atlantic

11. The missile that could save Taiwan from a Chinese invasion

12. Soldiers receive first permanent duty station in Poland

13. Who “Does” MDO? What Multi-Domain Operations Will Mean For—and Require Of—the Army’s Tactical Units

14. Biden’s $842B Pentagon Budget Proposal Would Boost New Weapons

15. In a Changing Security Environment, Defend Your Values

16. Opinion | China is pushing America’s Asian allies together

17. Unfrozen: How the State Department Has Reversed Its ‘Draconian’ Cuts in Just Two Years

18. Biden budget includes billions for Pacific islands in bid to ‘out-compete’ China

19. How to avoid war over Taiwan

20. Blacks in SOF

Korean News Content:

1. North Korean leader supervises troops simulating attack on South

2. Cost of provocation will increase until N. Korea changes behavior: State Dept.

3. N. Korea still one of worst countries for human rights, freedom: report

4. South Korea, Japan to resume mutual diplomatic visits

5. North simulates artillery strike on South's airfield, warns of 'overwhelming response'

6. Allies considering trilateral security body: Reports

7. Next week's Seoul-Tokyo summit to open new chapter in relations: vice minister

8. Korea, US to continue discussing concerns over Chips Act: trade minister

9. S. Korea awaits Xi visit from China: official

11. Can We Liberate North Korea Through Its People?

12. South Korea says boosting 3-way defence ties with US, Japan won’t ‘antagonise’ China

13. Several state security agency agents busted for accessing Internet without permission