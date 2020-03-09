3 U.S. Troops Among 5 Wounded in Another Rocket Attack on Camp Taji in Iraq by Howard Altman, Diana Stancy Correll and Shawn Snow - Military Times

Three U.S. troops were injured in a barrage of rockets that hit a base housing U.S. and other coalition troops north of Baghdad on Saturday according to the Pentagon. At least two Iraqis were also injured, Iraqi officials say.

“Last night, there was a Katyusha rocket attack on U.S., coalition and Iraqi forces at Camp Taji," said Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman in an emailed statement. "We had three U.S. service members who were injured. Two seriously who are being treated at the military hospital at the Baghdad Airport base. "

Hoffman said there were additional injuries to Iraqi partners.

“The Iraqi Security Forces have made an initial arrest and we are investigating the attack with them,” said Hoffman . "These rocket attacks are a deadly and dangerous distraction from the coalition’s mission to help the Iraqis with their goal to permanently defeat ISIS.”

Reiterating Secretary of Defense’s comments last week, Hoffman said: “You cannot attack and wound American Service Members and get away with it, we will hold them to account.”…