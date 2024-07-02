2/7/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Opinion | What a Russian and Ukrainian general agree on: This battlespace is different

2. Qatar gets 'positive' response from Hamas on cease-fire plan as group reiterates its broader demands

3. Iraq Hosts Both U.S. and Iranian-Backed Forces. It’s Getting Tense.

4. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 6, 2024

5. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, February 6, 2024

6. A China-U.S. Decoupling? You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet

7. Uncrewed Systems and the Transformation of U.S. Warfighting Capacity

8. Senators approve an Asia veteran as No. 2 diplomat, underscoring US efforts to keep focus on China

9. Opinion | A movement builds against Putin’s war in Ukraine

10. Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities kills five, officials say

11. More Than a Fifth of Hostages in Gaza Are Dead, Israel Says

12. SOCOM taking innovation foundry to London to focus on special ops in ‘smart cities’

13. US, Russia clash at UN over North Korea, Patriot missiles in Ukraine

14. Why Americans Are So Down on a Strong Economy

15. Army wants more tech feedback from deployed units for new 'transforming in contact' concept

16. North Korean ballistic missiles used in 9 attacks on Ukraine

17. Companies and Universities Can Help Reverse Military Recruiting Shortfalls Threatening America's National Security

18. Stop letting Iran hide behind its proxies and strike them head-on

19. America Has Never Had So Many 65-Year-Olds. They’re Redefining the Milestone.

20. The Middle East could get even uglier, with Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah ready to wage war on Israel



Korean News Content:

1. North Korea has demolished its monument to reunification but it can’t fully erase the dream

2. Behind the idyllic-looking lives of North Korea’s nuclear weapons researchers

3. Russian envoy warns North may conduct seventh nuke test, blames U.S.

4. Editorial: Rising Korean defense status demands enhanced security measures

5. US, Russia clash at UN over North Korea, Patriot missiles in Ukraine

6. South Korea, US explore joint ship, weapons maintenance opportunities

7. North Korean ballistic missiles used in 9 attacks on Ukraine

8. US prosecutors indict Korean Americans for running brothels, where Biden’s son was allegedly a client

9. USFK warns of social media imposters of commander

10. US envoys in S. Korea, China, other countries urge congressional action on Ukraine, Israel support bill

11. Saudi Arabia buys Korea's Cheongung-II missiles for $3.2 billion

12. Defense minister back from Middle East with $3.2b deal

13. Yoon's approval rating inches down to 34 percent: Yonhap News survey

14. Military to establish 'strategic command' at Capital Defense Command