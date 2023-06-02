2/6/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Balloon Incident Reveals More Than Spying as Competition With China Intensifies

2. Media: Zelensky to dismiss Defense Minister Reznikov, intelligence chief seen as likely successor

3. The U.S. is blocked from ports in PRC-Influenced Solomons, Vanuatu

4. Biden’s ‘Sputnik moment’: Is China’s spy balloon political warfare?

5. Yes, Chinese Spy Balloons Flew Over The U.S. When President Trump Was In Office To​o

6. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN UPDATE, FEBRUARY 5, 2023

7. 'Pacific Winds' wargame offers insight to deter potential adversaries, address global challenges

8. Some Ospreys on Flight Restrictions Pending Part Replacement

9. Chinese Espionage - Five Books Expert Recommendations

10. Does Artificial Intelligence Change the Nature of War?

11. The 47 Pro-Democracy Figures in Hong Kong’s Largest National Security Trial

12. Senior Taiwan opposition leader to visit China amid continued tensions

13. America’s top cyber diplomat says his Twitter account was hacked

14. Special Operations News Update - February 6, 2023 | SOF New​s​

15. How Russia Decides to Go Nuclear

16. Iran’s Hard-Liners Are Winning

17. Why did China send a balloon?

18. The Evolution of the Special Forces (SF) Operational Detachment-Alpha (ODA)

19. US special operators surprised the hell out of San Diego residents during urban combat training

20. China accuses US of indiscriminate use of force over balloon

21. Shaping in Strategic Competition: How to Win Friends and Influence People with Military Power

Korean News Content:

1. North to display key weapons at parade Wednesday

2. S. Korea closely watching N. Korea's 'increased' activities to prepare for military parade: Seoul official

3. People’s Vanguard, HGH, North Korea’s Extensive Spy Network Discovered All Over South Korea

4. The gangster who sent $8m in cash to North Korea

5. NIS forms interagency team to probe suspected ant-communist law violations

6. Yoon orders humanitarian aid for quake-hit Iran, Turkey

7. Turkey picks South Korean transmission for Altay tank

8. America's top cyber diplomat says his Twitter account was hacked

9. Argentina hopes to strengthen nuclear cooperation with Korea

10. [INTERVIEW] Saudi Arabia seeks greater cooperation with Korea in NEOM

11.The Gist of Seoul’s Indo-Pacific Strategy

12. PM says relations with Japan must move toward future

13. N. Korea to hold ruling party plenary meeting on agriculture this month

14. N. Korean business owners unhappy about “cash sterilizer” mandate

15. North Korean balloon briefly spotted over South Korea, Seoul says

16. U.K.'s King Charles Meets N.Korean Defector

17. ‘Warrior’s spirit’: Army marks 72 years since its last major bayonet charge in Korean War