2/4/2022 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

1. U.S. warns China against helping Russia evade Ukraine-related sanctions ahead of Xi-Putin meeting
2. Inside Biden’s decision to target ISIS’s elusive leader
3. Delta Force kills leader of ISIS in counterterrorism raid
4. Foreign Disinformation: What the US Government Can Start Doing Now
5. FDD | IAEA Makes Vital Push for Improved Safeguards
6. Islamic State’s ‘ghost’ of a leader was plotting comeback when U.S. commandos cornered him
7. The New Worst Deal in History (Iran)
8. U.S. Says Russia Is Planning to Fabricate a Pretext to Invade Ukraine
9. Uyghur kids recall physical and mental torment at Chinese boarding schools in Xinjiang
10. Ukraine, Taiwan, and strategic smarts
11. Islamic State’s emir dead after U.S. military raid in Syria
12. U.S. Security Assistance to Burkina Faso Laid the Groundwork for a Coup
13. The Bully in the Bubble: Putin and the Perils of Information Isolation
14. Troop-to-Task: A Russian Invasion of Ukraine
15. Invading Ukraine would be a terrible idea for Putin. He might do it anyway.
16. Russia Couldn’t Occupy Ukraine if It Wanted to
17. Airborne Almighty: Examining the Role of Static Line Jumps in Army Special Operations
18. White House on Ukraine and Syria: If you don’t trust us, then f--k you
19. Learning the Wrong Lessons: Biases, the Rejection of History, and Single-Issue Zealotry in Modern Military Thought
20. The Reason Putin Would Risk War
21. Reds: Russian and Chinese spies under every rock
22. The Rise Of A Sovereign Digital Currency In China
1. North Korea’s Renewed Trajectory: Kim’s Priority Is Status As A Powerful Nuclear State
2. Readout of Japan, Republic of Korea and U.S. Defense Trilateral Call
3. U.S. closely engaged with allies, partners to denuclearize Korean Peninsula: State Dept.
4. North Korea cracks down on ‘vicious capitalist’ loan sharks
5. Moon's peace initiative becomes elusive as Beijing Games begins
6. A botched peace process
7. North may restore rail commerce with Russia to boost trade
8. North Korean Olympics message may signal halt to missile tests: analysts
9. Anti-epidemic task force conducts surprise inspection in Saebyol County
10. North Korea orders the construction of specialized hospitals to combat viruses
11. N. Korea to hold major parliamentary session this weekend after missile volley
12. Kim Jong Un Gallops on White Stallion in Ludicrous Video
13. South Korean presidential candidates spar over need for more THAAD missile defense