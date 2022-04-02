2/4/2022 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. U.S. warns China against helping Russia evade Ukraine-related sanctions ahead of Xi-Putin meeting

2. Inside Biden’s decision to target ISIS’s elusive leader

3. Delta Force kills leader of ISIS in counterterrorism raid

4. Foreign Disinformation: What the US Government Can Start Doing Now

5. FDD | IAEA Makes Vital Push for Improved Safeguards

6. Islamic State’s ‘ghost’ of a leader was plotting comeback when U.S. commandos cornered him

7. The New Worst Deal in History (Iran)

8. U.S. Says Russia Is Planning to Fabricate a Pretext to Invade Ukraine

9. Uyghur kids recall physical and mental torment at Chinese boarding schools in Xinjiang

10. Ukraine, Taiwan, and strategic smarts

11. Islamic State’s emir dead after U.S. military raid in Syria

12. U.S. Security Assistance to Burkina Faso Laid the Groundwork for a Coup

13. The Bully in the Bubble: Putin and the Perils of Information Isolation

14. Troop-to-Task: A Russian Invasion of Ukraine

15. Invading Ukraine would be a terrible idea for Putin. He might do it anyway.

16. Russia Couldn’t Occupy Ukraine if It Wanted to

17. Airborne Almighty: Examining the Role of Static Line Jumps in Army Special Operations

18. White House on Ukraine and Syria: If you don’t trust us, then f--k you

19. Learning the Wrong Lessons: Biases, the Rejection of History, and Single-Issue Zealotry in Modern Military Thought

20. The Reason Putin Would Risk War

21. Reds: Russian and Chinese spies under every rockReds: Russian and Chinese spies under every rock

22. The Rise Of A Sovereign Digital Currency In ChinaThe Rise Of A Sovereign Digital Currency In China

Korean News Content:

1. North Korea’s Renewed Trajectory: Kim’s Priority Is Status As A Powerful Nuclear State

2. Readout of Japan, Republic of Korea and U.S. Defense Trilateral Call

3. U.S. closely engaged with allies, partners to denuclearize Korean Peninsula: State Dept.

4. North Korea cracks down on ‘vicious capitalist’ loan sharks

5. Moon's peace initiative becomes elusive as Beijing Games begins

6. A botched peace process

7. North may restore rail commerce with Russia to boost trade

8. North Korean Olympics message may signal halt to missile tests: analysts

9. Anti-epidemic task force conducts surprise inspection in Saebyol County

10. North Korea orders the construction of specialized hospitals to combat viruses

11. N. Korea to hold major parliamentary session this weekend after missile volley

12. Kim Jong Un Gallops on White Stallion in Ludicrous Video

13. South Korean presidential candidates spar over need for more THAAD missile defense

