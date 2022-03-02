2/3/2022 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. US forces launch raid in Syria, civilians also reported dead

2.The Untold Story of the Ukraine Crisis

3. The Wagner Group Is Heading Closer to Ukraine: Who Are They?

4. Russia's Putin accuses the U.S. of trying to drag him into war

5. On Taiwan invasion, China taking notes from Putin

6. The West Has Responded to Russia’s Ultimatum. Is It Enough?

7. How Would the American Public Respond to a Russian Invasion of Ukraine?

8. Solid-Propellant Motor Test Proves Iran’s Continuing Missile Advancement

9. Germany helps Putin with its double standard on arms exports

10. Is the Future of the Persian Gulf Chinese?

11. FDD | Canada must hold Iran accountable for downing of Ukrainian airliner

12. Opinion | Europe Thinks Putin Is Planning Something Even Worse Than War

13. Biden to meet with 'Quad' leaders during trip to Asia amid rising tension with China

14. The World Shrugs and the Games Go On

15. How China views the Ukraine crisis

16. Russia and China's private internets are the ideal forts for cyberattacks

17. Russia-U.S. Standoff Over Ukraine Raises Questions About Endgame

18. China's biggest Lunar New Year release is another Korean War propaganda movie

19. A Blast from the Past? The Role of Maritime Sabotage in Strategic Competition

20. Biden defense nominations: A disappointing first year status report

21. Islamic State Leader Killed During U.S. Raid in Syria, Biden Says

22. Why Ukraine Matters to the U.S.

23. Handling a Hybrid War in Ukraine

24. The US Army's Best: Why You Have No Shot In Joining Green Berets

Korean News Content:

1. U.S. focused on joint defense readiness with S. Korea: Pentagon

2. U.N. panel OKs yearlong sanctions waiver for S. Korean civic group's COVID-19 aid to N. Korea

3. Seoul keeps close eye on possible messages from N. Korea at parliamentary meeting: official

4. North Korea is Using Time to Perfect its Nuclear and Missile Programs

5. Biden Must Recalibrate Policy on North Korea

6. North Korea Hacked Him. So He Took Down Its Internet

7. Wendy Sherman denounces N. Korean missile tests in talks with S. Korean, Japanese counterparts

8. North Korea documentary makes rare admission that country is in the midst of ‘food crisis’

9. North Korea Is Becoming an Asset for China

10. South Korea’s Pursuit of an End of War Declaration Amidst the Unfinished Task of POW and Abductee Repatriation

11. Conventional forces a threat as dangerous as North Korea’s missiles, expert warns

12. North Korea mocks US overtures for diplomacy in wake of January missile tests

13. N.Korea Goes Missile-Crazy

14. S. Korea detects no notable sign of N.K. preparation for ICBM launch

15. High demand for illegal Chinese phones in North Korea as trade resumes