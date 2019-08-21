22nd MEU Marines Rocked ISIS Fighters in Libya in 2016 with Naval Gunfire by Shawn Snow – Marine Corps Times

On Aug. 1, 2016, a large-scale operation to push ISIS fighters out of the embattled Libyan city of Sirte was launched.

The fight, dubbed Operation Odyssey Lightning, would include support from attack helicopters and Harriers embarked with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit and fires from the 5-inch gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Carney.

Details of the 22nd MEU’s combat operations in Libya were detailed in command chronology, obtained through a government records request, which described the operation as “one of the largest counterterrorism campaigns to be conducted from amphibious shipping.”…