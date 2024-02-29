2/29/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Choreographing Influence: Expanding and Integrating Special Warfare

2. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 28, 2024

3. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, February 28, 2024

4. Hamas Is Losing Every Battle in Gaza. It Still Thinks It Could Win the War.

5. Russia seizes more villages in Ukraine, raising fears of growing momentum

6. Joint exercises, industry, and innovation would take a hit under full-year CR, defense officials say

7. Some U.S. military aid is still trickling into Ukraine via arms dealers, contracts suggest

8. How can the Pentagon arm Ukraine amid stalled aid package?

9. Putin warns West of risk of nuclear war, says Moscow can strike Western targets

10. The CIA’s Top Secret Chimera Program or “C Cell” to Its Paramilitary Operatives

11. Army has funneled $500M from forces in Europe and Africa to train Ukrainian troops, Wormuth says

12. China grows domestic bio weapons tech industry

13. A U.S. Hostage Rescue Operation in Gaza Should Not Be off the Table

14. Red Dragon Rising? Insights from a Decade of China Conflict Studies and Wargames

15. Myanmar Generals' nuclear dreams are Asian crime bosses’ hope to defend their last citadel

16. Retired Air Force general walks red carpet as host of ‘Defending Japan’ on History Channel

17. SOCOM grants contract for new jammer-proof BlackWave radio system

18. Sweden charges a man for mapping military installations

19. Train, Harden, Sustain: Maintaining the Army’s Lethality in the Nuclear Shadow

20. Dry Pipes, Liberated Water, and Struggles for Legitimacy: A Lesser-Known Story of the United States in Cuba

21. Ukrainian Civilians Are Pioneering the Art of Resistance

22. Army Force Structure Transformation



Korean News Content:

1. U.S. SOCKOR hosts multinational special operations forum

2. US, South Korea planning major military exercises amid tensions with North Korea

3. John Batchelor Show: #NORTHKOREA: Cuba shakes hands with Seoul.

4. Russia hails Pyongyang for supporting its war against Ukraine

5. Deterrents to a Hamas-style North Korea border raid

6. Illegal nighttime markets pop up in North Korea

7. South Korea-ASEAN Cooperation: Current Issues and Future Prospects

8. Defense chief, NATO's top commander agree to expand defense cooperation

9. White House refuses to comment on whether S. Korea should send artillery shells to Ukraine

10. Japan warns of malicious PyPi packages created by North Korean hackers

11. Possible radiation exposure suspected among some N. Korea defectors

12. North Korea's first spy satellite is 'alive', can manoeuvre, expert says

13. The Hereditary Dictatorships of North Korea, Cambodia Have Shared Soviet Roots

14. NIS: ‘N. Korea utilizes AI to spread false news ahead of S. Korean general elections’