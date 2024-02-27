2/27/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 26, 2024

2. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, February 26, 2024

3. Israel is ready to pause its war in Gaza during Ramadan if a hostage deal is reached, Biden says

4. Delays in promised Western military aid to Ukraine are costing lives, the defense minister says

5. Leaked Hacking Documents Show China’s Focus on Tracking Ethnic Minorities

6. Moscow Plans to Produce 2.7 Million Rounds of Ammunition, Ukrainian Intel Says

7. Opinion | This U.N. agency aiding Ukraine refugees is an unheralded success story

8. Can Iran and Its Surrogates Be Contained?

9. Putting Western troops on the ground in Ukraine is not 'ruled out' in the future, French leader says

10. Does the American army’s future lie in Europe or Asia?

11. Maintaining the best thing the US built in Iraq: Continued support to the Iraqi Counterterrorism Service

12. 'The Unit': For first time a member of America's most secret military unit has penned a memoir

13. How everything became a ‘psyop’ for conservative media

14. After U.S. Strikes, Iran’s Proxies Scale Back Attacks on American Bases

15. How the Pentagon Learned to Use Targeted Ads to Find its Targets—and Vladimir Putin

16. In Ukraine, Russia Is Inching Forward Death by Death

17. Dragons in the West: Chinese Communist Party Threats in Europe and the Imperative of a Strategic Pivot

18. Kissinger and the True Meaning of Détente

19. Confusion, lack of policy led to Austin’s hospitalization secret

20. Why Military Life Is Worth It

21. My Mother’s Secret

22. Department Releases Unclassified Review Summary Following Austin's Hospitalization

Korean News Content:

1. While the World Was Looking Elsewhere, North Korea Became a Bigger Threat

2. North Korea has sent 6,700 containers of munitions to Russia, South Korea says

3. Moscow Plans to Produce 2.7 Million Rounds of Ammunition, Ukrainian Intel Says

4. South Korea eyes mixed fleet of manned, unmanned warplanes

5. Defense chief says N.K. munitions factories operating at full capacity to supply Russia

6. N. Korea, China expected to have 'vibrant' exchanges in key year: Seoul official

7. Tourists have returned to North Korea for the first time since the pandemic

8. N. Korea shortens SLBM development period with technology stolen from S. Korea

9. Korea must learn from West Germany

10. Korea's major shipbuilders vying for $5.8 billion defense deal

11. N. Korea intensifies screening of candidates for overseas work

12. N. Korea’s electricity and food shortages lead to frequent cases of food poisoning

13. N. Korea sends youth delegation to Russia to attend festival

14. Russia sending North Korea food in return for arms: Seoul defense chief