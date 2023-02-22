2/22/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Remarks by President Biden Ahead of the One-Year Anniversary of Russia's Brutal and Unprovoked Invasion of Ukraine
2. Putin's address to Russia's parliament
3. Global impact: 5 ways war in Ukraine has changed the world
4. Victory in the Battle of Kyiv: A Story of Ukrainian Resilience and Strategy
5. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
6. No, the Smith-Mundt Act doesn't apply to the Defense Department
7. US military investigating leak of emails from Pentagon server
8. Biden’s visit to Kyiv may help both Ukraine and Taiwan
9. New Age of Warfare: Acing technologies, tactics that helped Ukraine neutralise Russia’s firepower is every military’s goal
10. The Critics are Dead Wrong: The F-35 Is a Game Changer
11. If Taiwan Falls, What Happens to America? by Ian Easton
12. A year of Russian fighting in Ukraine shows the US military what it needs to improve, analysts say
13. NATO’s new center of gravity
14. China’s Checkbook Diplomacy Has Bounced
15. The war is making Ukraine a Western country
16. Biden Went to Kyiv Because There’s No Going Back
17. A year in the trenches has hardened Ukraine’s president
18. How Green Beret Paris Davis’ teammates fought the Pentagon for his Medal of Honor
19. Spirit of America, Ukraine
20. The US should insist that Russian and Belarusian athletes be banned from the 2024 Olympics
21. The next Intifada is about to begin
22. Russia, China Challenge U.S.-Led World Order
23. Opinion | Why Ukraine will win the war by Mark Hertling
24. Xi the Survivor
25. Move Fast and Win Things
Korean News Content:
1. U.S. deserves an A for effort to denuclearize N. Korea but needs to make first concession: U.S. experts
2. S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold trilateral missile defense drills in East Sea amid N.K. threats
3. N. Korea slams U.N. chief's 'unfair, unbalanced' stance on its missile launches
4. Prosecutors raid Gyeonggi provincial gov't offices over tycoon's cash transfers to N. Korea
5. Would North Korea Drop An ICBM off the Coast of Hawaii or California?
6. Korea, U.S., Japan hold 1st trilateral missile defense drills of 2023
7. North capable of 'normal-angle' ICBM launch: South DIA
8. North strives for autarky even as food shortages worsen
9. [Editorial] Security cooperation to normalization of ties
10. A North Korean Successor at the Korean People’s Army Parade?
11. Fears, questions about N. Korea's growing nuclear arsenal
12. Beyond U.S. Credibility Concerns: Factors Driving the Nuclear Weapons Debate in South Korea
13. N. Korea still boasts the world’s longest military service! This year, men are required to serve 8 years, while women volunteers are given 5 years
14. Are North Korea’s Nuclear Weapons Tests as Safe as the Country Claims?