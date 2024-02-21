2/21/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 20, 2024

2. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, February 20, 2024

3. The revolution that wasn’t: How AI drones have fizzled in Ukraine (so far)

4. Russian Troops Left Their Warehouse Doors Open. Ukrainian Drones Flew Right Inside—And Blew Up A Bunch Of Armored Vehicles.

5. China Is Practicing How to Sever Taiwan’s Internet

6. The future of disinformation — this time in Mississippi

7. Strategy and the Lessons of the Russo-Ukraine War by Mick Ryan

8. Taiwan’s Theory of the Fight

9. What the Ukraine War, Taiwan, and Gaza Have in Common

10. Russian Offensive Resistance Operations

11. Supporting Ukraine and Israel Will Help Deter Aggression Around the World by Bradley Bowman and H.R. McMaster

12. The Real Roots of Xi Jinping Thought

13. How Israel’s war went wrong

Korean News Content:

1. South Korea Must Counter Chinese Influence Operations—and the U.S. Should Provide Support

2. U.S. restates its goal of 'full' Korean Peninsula denuclearization

3. Seoul's Ties With Havana Seen as Setback for Pyongyang

4. Seoul official discusses N. Korean human rights with US envoy

5. FM Cho holds 1st in-person talks with Japanese counterpart at G20

6. S. Korea to push to designate July 14 as day for N. Korean defectors

7. Russia claims 'sanctions war' against Moscow after criticism over Putin's gift to N.K. leader

8. N Korea erases term ‘unification’ from Pyongyang metro station name

9. Russia apparently violating UNSC resolutions by giving N.K. leader luxury car: State Dept.

10. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ Kim Jong-il birthday festivities smaller than in the past…special rations reduced due to lack of funds…focus more on labor mobilizations, with some events canceled

11. S. Korean, Japanese FMs agree to cooperate to address N. Korean issues: Tokyo gov't

12. Cautious hopes reemerge for Japan's role over N. Korean nuclear conundrum

13. South Korea jails former hero pastor for sexually abusing North Korean teenage defectors

14. U.S. says it would welcome dialogue between North, Japan

15. Harrowing Prospect of a Second Korean War: $40 Trillion in Damage and Millions Dead