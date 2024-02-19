2/19/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. How Russians and the West Failed Navalny

2. Brave Russian Tributes for Alexei Navalny

3. Israel Sets Deadline for Rafah Ground Offensive Within Weeks

4. Aboard a U.S. Aircraft Carrier, a Front-Row Seat to China Tensions

5. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 18, 2024

6. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, February 18, 2024

7. Can Loose Lips Sink an Alliance?

8. Houthi Rebels Cry Havoc! And Let Slip the Drones of War

9. 'There’s only Plan A': Defense leaders fear failure in Ukraine

10. Worrywurst at the Munich Security Conference

11. The Moral Blindness of Putin’s Apologists on the Right

12. A Reconsideration of Women’s Role in Special Operations: Critical Questions, Mooted a Decade After the Fact

13. Special forces blocked UK resettlement applications from elite Afghan troops

14. Generally speaking, Don Bolduc, now a Pittsfield police officer, has tested himself for years

15. NATO Ally Pledges All Its Artillery to Ukraine in Boost for Kyiv

16. The Liberum Veto: A History and a Warning

17. US Army under increasing pressure as it foots bill for Ukraine support



Korean News Content:

1. US: Russia ties raise risk North Korea will use nuclear weapons

2. Trump's NATO barbs spark concerns of return to 'transactional' alliance

3. N. Korea erases image of Korean Peninsula from major websites

4. Vacation in North Korea? Reclusive State Reopens to Tourism—But Only for Russians

5. A Fully Sovereign Seoul: The Debate Over South Korean Independent Nuclear Ambitions

6. N. Korea touts sole leadership system on key anniversary

7. S. Korea, U.S., Japan call for N. Korea to take 'immediate' steps to end 'all' human rights abuses

8. New DAPA chief vows to speed up weapons procurement process

9. Political parties in full-fledged election mode as April 10 voting nears

10. South Korea’s secretive tango with Cuba signals diplomatic shift in East Asia

11. China arrests N. Korean trade official for illegal currency transaction

12. The impact of Kim Jong Un’s order in late 2020 to “sound the guns” (about information)

13. China steps up crackdown on N. Korean defectors’ fake IDs

14. ＜Inside N. Korea＞S.Korea is the enemy…Trends after Kim Jong Un’s “anti-unification policy” announcement