2/18/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Opinion | The Evil Empire collapsed. Putin’s regime will, too.

2. What Feckless Americans Can Learn From Navalny’s Bravery

3. Does the United States Need a New Ukraine Strategy?

4. Trump Foreign Policy 2.0: Fewer Allies, Less Trade, More Loyalists

5. Urban warfare expert says Israeli military taking unprecedented steps to protect Gaza civilians

6. Alexei Navalny’s Death Marks End of Political Dissent in Russia

7. Alexei Navalny has no heir: Is this the end of Russia's opposition?

8. What Americans Owe Ukraine

9. Alexei Navalny’s Last Laugh

10. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 17, 2024

11. America can’t ignore the national security concerns tied to the LNG freeze

12. NSA’s transformation from secret agency to public cybercrime warrior

13. Posing as Americans, Chinese accounts on X aim to divide and disrupt

14. The Untold Story of the Ukrainian Helicopter Missions During the Mariupol Siege

15. The Fall of Avdiivka: Implications and Russia's Next Moves by Mick Ryan

16. JPMorgan Hires Retired General Mark Milley as Senior Adviser

17. A terrifying new world order has emerged from Putin's war in Ukraine

18. Japan steps up lobbying in Washington, hedging for Trump's return

19. Why are Japan and the U.K. in a recession if the U.S. is doing well?

20. US deploys half of its aircraft carriers to China’s doorstep

21. Trump, NATO, and Nuclear Deterrence by Sir Lawrence Freedman

22. ICJ Declines Application But Says Israel 'Duty Bound' to Protect Civilians

23. Iran, wary of wider war, urges its proxies to avoid provoking U.S.

Korean News Content:

1. G7 foreign ministers strongly condemn N. Korea's arms transfers to Russia

2. North Korea’s Transformation On Peaceful Reunification Marks Paradigm Shift In Asia

3. 10 Years After the UN Report: The International Community’s Role in Improving Human Rights in North Korea

4. Ukrainian data casts doubt on precision of N.Korea missiles fired by Russia

5. How much is a baby worth? A $75,000 bonus, this South Korean firm says.

6. Kim Jong Un has broken with decades of North Korean policy – does it mean he’s planning for war?

7. Japan steps up lobbying in Washington, hedging for Trump's return

8. Kim Jong Un's Sister Proposes Summit With Fumio Kishida, Potentially Disrupting Japan-US-South Korea Relations

9. S. Korea, US, Japan call for N. Korea to take 'immediate' steps to end 'all' human rights abuses

10. Havana Stuns Kim by Opening Ties with Seoul

11. 'Birth of Korea': Filmmaker's ode to South Korea's first president

12. North Korea mum on establishment of South Korea-Cuba ties

13. Preventing a U.S.-North deal next time

14. South Korea, NASA launch air quality research across Asia

15. S. Korea's top diplomat expected to cement stance with U.S., Japan against N. Korea at G20 meetings

16. N. Koreans ordered to watch conference honoring “Kimilsungism” declaration

17. Alleged prostitution leads to replacement of cameras in Pyongyang’s Taedonggang District