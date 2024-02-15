2/15/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Opinion | I was head of the NSA. In a world of threats, this is my biggest worry. by Paul M. Nakasone

2. GOP Lawmaker Warns of ‘Serious National-Security Threat’

3. House intel chair sounds alarm on ‘serious national security threat’

4. The Conceptualization of Irregular Warfare in the Indo-Pacific Region

5. Opinion | Even from a Russian prison, I can see Putin’s weakness

6. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 14, 2024

7. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, February 14, 2024

8. Finally, sailors can put hands in their pockets under policy update

9. On Ukraine’s Front Line, Soldiers Are Forced to Tune In to Washington Politics

10. US lawmakers led by China hawk Mike Gallagher to visit Taiwan next week

11. Pentagon Used Six-Bladed ‘Ginsu’ Weapon to Kill Iraqi Militia Leader

12. The Senate Rejects American Retreat

13. The Ukraine War at Two: Time for some reality

14. The Navy SEAL Mission Is Shifting from Raids to Supporting the Service, Leader Says

15. More expertise may be needed for military commands to call for non-kinetic capabilities

16. US Cancels Multibillion-Dollar Classified Military Satellite Program

17. Why is the U.S. Navy Running Out of Tomahawk Cruise Missiles?

18. Putin says Russia prefers Biden to Trump because he is 'more experienced and predictable'

19. Joe Biden Could Send Millions Of Artillery Shells To Ukraine, For Free, Tomorrow. And It’s Perfectly Legal.

20. Gaza and the End of the Rules-Based Order

21. The quiet intimacy of a desperate frontline evacuation (Ukraine)

22. Trump’s NATO Threat Reflects a Wider Shift on America’s Place in the World

23. Ukraine’s microphone-laden balloons that battle Russian drones awe US

Korean News Content:

1. Former North Korean official: “We need to scare North Korea with a show of force…” “Military response is best”

2. US imposed highest number of sanctions on DPRK under US President Biden last year

3. #NorthKorea: Promoted (nK and Russian cooperation)

4. N. Korea threatens U.S. envoy for N.K. human rights with insulting remarks

5. Why North Korea Has Resumed Sending Workers Abroad

6. US raises concerns about cozying relations between Russia and North Korea

7. EU Proposes Sanctioning North Korea for Sending Russia Missiles

8. Establishment of S. Korea-Cuba diplomatic relations likely to deal 'blow' to N. Korea: official

9. Sorry Kim, Your Pal Cuba Just Made Friends With South Korea

10. The Arsenal of Autocracy

11. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ South Korea is the enemy…Trends in North Korea after Kim Jong Un’s “One Korea” announcement (1) People are surprised and confused as government tries to get them to understand policy shift

12. Kim Jong-un's new multi-purpose game plan and year of living dangerously

13. Clicking foreign media still cause to die in North Korea

14. N Korea peddles illicit gambling sites to South’s criminal ring

15. Biden Has Allowed the North Korean Portfolio to Deteriorate