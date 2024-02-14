2/14/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 13, 2024

2. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, February 13, 2024

3. Lighten the load: The Army’s plan to save time by shedding excess gear

4. Most casualties from recent attacks in Middle East are brain injuries

5. Former Joint Chiefs Chair Mark Milley to Join the Princeton SPIA Faculty

6. Air Force Has 'Strong Desire' to Fly Osprey Again Following Deadly Crash, But Questions Remain

7. US Navy Projects Massive Power With Dual Carrier Ops in Pacific

8. Russia vs the West: Is Putin winning?

9. Why John Bolton Is Certain Trump Really Wants to Blow Up NATO

10. Why the Navy says its Red Sea and Gulf of Aden battles are historic

11. The US military is embedded in the gaming world. Its target: teen recruits

12. It’s Not Time for Our Troops to Leave the Middle East By Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr.

13. Navigating the Political Economy of Cold War 2.0

14. Biden’s Grand Bargain to Remake the Middle East

15. War in WESTPAC? Really? You & What PGM Inventory?

16. General Mark A. Milley (retired) To Join Georgetown University’s Security Studies Program as a Distinguished Fellow in Residence

17. Green Berets leverage immersive simulator for training

18. Why America Can’t Have It All

19. Russia’s Dangerous New Friends

20. From Korea to Vietnam, This West Pointer Was An Inspiration To All Who Knew Him

Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea fires several cruise missiles off east coast: JCS

2. N. Korea may stage Jihad-style terrorist attack on S. Korea: Seoul expert

3. N. Korea could conduct localized provocation on border island: ex-Seoul official

4. Around 300 N. Korean workers arrived in Russia via train: expert

5. The Robust North Korea Sanctions Mirage

6. North Korea’s New Regional Development Plan Off to a Fast Start

7. Yongin residents get partial win in damage suit over light rail

8. North Korea hacked Yoon official’s emails last year

9. We now know North Korea is impossible to invade: Israeli struggles against Gaza’s tunnel networks prove it

10. N. Korea faces shortage of necessary supplies for agricultural production

11. Allies sign nuclear framework to brace for potential Trump return

12. Kim Ju Au (north Korea) 'I love seeing the quiet power that she really exudes in these pictures.'

13. Russia’s Dangerous New Friends