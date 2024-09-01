1/9/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
Access Korean News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. FOLLOW-UP with updated report – Defense Primer: What Is Irregular Warfare?
2. Cutting Army Special Operations Will Erode the Military’s Ability to Influence the Modern Battlefield
3. DoD Memo: Review of Notification Process for Assumption of Functions and Duties of the Secretary of Defense
4. Marine Corps Provides Update on General Smith
5. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 8, 2024
6. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, January 8, 2024
7. 39 years ago, a KGB defector chillingly predicted modern America
8. Water in Chinese missiles' tanks is a fake story
9. Scanning the Horizon: If the Future is Unknowable, Why Bother with Forecasting?
10. With each strike, fears grow that Israel, the US and Iran's allies are inching closer to all-out war
11. The Russian Art of War: How the West led Ukraine to defeat
12. Tired Zelensky looks too weak to achieve victory
13. Putin’s Unsustainable Spending Spree
14. Can Republicans Find Consensus on Foreign Policy?
15. Blinken carries Arab message to Israel: keep Palestinian state hope alive
16. DOD leaders often overlook officers’ education in future assignments
17. Exhausted, on the Defensive and at ‘Hell’s Gate’ in Ukraine
18. Army sending additional 'data stewards' to commands, defining data roles
19. The Chinese Soldier Trained By Americans to Kill Americans
20. SECNAV Del Toro Names Next-Generation Hospital Ship Bethesda
21. Wanted: Airmen and Guardians Urged to Apply to Grueling Army Ranger School
22. Inside the daring plot to rescue an American soldier’s mother from Gaza
23. Opinion | So far, there’s no defense for Lloyd Austin’s hospital silence
24. The climate costs of war and militaries can no longer be ignored
25. India can unite Global South with developed world
26. The U.S. Military Must Transform and Coordinate
27. The Myth of an Apolitical Military: A Call to Action
28. The Great Scramble – Analysis of the politically "homeless" in America
29. Jason Statham’s ‘Beekeeper’ Clip Unleashes Fury with Everyday Tools
Korean News Content:
1. Exploring Peaceful Coexistence with North Korea
2. N Korea keeping Russia rich in missiles and shells
3. North Korea: the forgotten front in the global wars
4. Military set to resume drills halted under 2018 inter-Korean accord buffer zones
5. Hamas is using North Korean weapons in Gaza, South Korea confirms
6. S. Korea to strengthen border surveillance with AI technology
7. Kremlin has 'no comment' on U.S., Ukraine claims it fired North Korean missiles
8. S. Korea to hold forums on N.K. human rights in Washington, Geneva
9. Dog Meat Will Be Off the Menu in South Korea
10. N. Korea’s redefining of inter-Korean relationship causes concern inside the country
11. Soldier’s freezing death prompts military to build inns across country (north Korea)
12. Defense chief calls for stronger anti-drone measures against N. Korea
13. S Korea revamps National Security Office with economic focus
14. Kim Jong Un reopens political prison camp to house political enemies
15. Possible COVID-19 cases surge in North Korea near border with China
16. When will North Korea do something good for the world?
17. DNA Exclusive: Will Kim Jong-Un's Actions Trigger A Third World War?
18. A Tax by Any Other Name: Understanding North Korea’s “Non-tax Burden” System
19. ‘No more buffer zone based on 2018 military agreement,’ S. Korea says