1/6/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. 'Let's Make A Deal' Ukraine and the Poor Prospects for Negotiations with Putin

2. What are Bradley Fighting Vehicles? U.S. kit Ukraine has "high hopes" for

3. ‘Spies and Lies’: Peeling Back the Curtain on China’s Covert Ops

4. U.S., Allies Say Armored Vehicles Will Give Ukraine’s Troops an Edge

5. New Publication: Grey Zone Ethics: A Practitioners Guide to Making Ethically Difficult Decisions

6. Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN January 5, 5.00 pm EST

7. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JANUARY 5, 2023

8. China 'under-representing' true impact of Covid outbreak, WHO says

9. How to Win Friends and Choke China’s Chip Supply

10. 5 takeaways from what defense leaders told the Jan. 6 committee

11. Kremlin-ordered truce is uncertain amid suspicion of motives

12. EXPLAINER: Is China sharing enough COVID-19 information?

13. China developing own version of JADC2 to counter US

14. Pat Donahoe, civilian, wants a word with the Army

15. Destroyer Makes First U.S. Warship Taiwan Strait Transit of 2023

16. For many of the 1,271 Americans under Russian sanctions, it’s a point of pride

17. Pentagon Senior Leaders Unfocused on Combat Readiness

18. Drone advances in Ukraine could bring new age of warfare

19. It’s a Bird, It’s a Plane, It’s . . . Time to Plan for Drones in Other Domains

20. America’s True Divide: Pluralists vs. Zealots

21. Daniel Johnson: The military could ease its recruiting crisis by doing more to resolve systemic racial issues

22. Why Xi Jinping Reversed His Zero-Covid Policy in China

Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea holds mass rally to drum up support for 2023 policy goals

2. Breaking North Korea’s denuclearization deadlock

3. North Korea Likely to Lift Pandemic Border Restrictions in 2023

4. U.S. will work closely with S. Korea to monitor threat posed by N. Korea: Pentagon

5. South Korea Revives Nuclear Debate as Tensions With the North Rise

6. Kenneth Rowe, Who Defected From North Korea With His Jet, Dies at 90

7. Yoon to decide whether to punish military for drone failure after inspection

8. Incompetent Military Ended up Deceiving the Public

9. What Can Yoon Do to Promote Freedom and Democracy?

10. Shipbuilders run into bottlenecks due to lack of foreign workers (South Korea)

11. Seoul risks losing moral high ground with tit-for-tat retaliation to North Korea

12. N. Korea asks Russia to help prevent workers from running off

13. N. Korea’s new 2023 calendar exalts Kim Jong Un for his achievements

14. Opposition refutes claims about secret relations with NK over drone infiltration