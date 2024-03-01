1/3/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Creating Light at Tunnel’s End: Ukraine’s Post-war Urban Recovery

2. Hamas, Hezbollah and Houthis: Iran’s ‘Axis of Resistance,’ Explained

3. Hamas Leader Killed in Beirut Was Linchpin of Relations With Iran, Hezbollah

4. Houthi terrorists meet Iranian officials, coordinate Middle East policy

5. The West Badly Needs More Missiles—but the Wait to Buy Them Is Years Long

6. UK special forces could destroy Houthi boats in Red Sea

7. Army to open applications for new recruiting warrant officer field

8. Gen. Jim Slife sworn in as Air Force vice chief of staff

9. US intel confident militant groups used largest Gaza hospital in campaign against Israel: AP source

10. China’s unsafe interceptions of US military aircraft have dropped off, defense officials say

11. US quietly reaches agreement with Qatar to keep operating largest military base in Middle East

12. Military technology is outpacing our diplomatic capacity

13. A Research Visit to Israel: Part 1: Observations on the Lead Up to 7 October by Mick Ryan

14. A Grenade-Armed Ukrainian Drone Spotted Two Russian Soldiers. One Russian Lit A Smoke, And Asked The Drone-Operator To Kill His Comrade First.

15. Ukraine’s special forces adjust HIMARS fire to hit Russian Buk system in Donetsk region

16. Myanmar's 'watermelons': Soldier on the outside, rebel inside

17. Forging Mastery in the Unpredictable Realm of Irregular Warfare

18. Written in Black and Red: Asymmetric Threats and Affordable Unmanned Surface Vessels

19. Artificial Intelligence’s Threat to Democracy

20. The War in Ukraine Is Not a Stalemate

21. Justice Dept. accuses 2 political operatives of hiding foreign lobbying during Trump administration



Korean News Content:

1. N. Korean leader's sister raps Yoon over his New Year's Day speech

2. Sister of North Korean leader derides South Korea's president but praises his predecessor

3. Kim Jong Un orders end to communist diplomacy to reunify Korean Peninsula

4. Ex-US envoy stresses need to step up allied drills against NK threats

5. Army stages live-fire drills amid NK threats

6. N. Korea likely aims to raise military tensions to secure nuclear power status: expert

7. Korea to encourage new defense research with revised evaluation system

8. North Korea: The Problem Joe Biden Wants to Avoid?

9. K2 Black Panther: The Most Expensive Tank on Earth

10. Nicaraguan ambassador to N. Korea to take up post amid signs of Pyongyang resuming diplomacy with selected countries

11. Editorial: Political terrorism in Korea must end

12. N Korea vows military strength expansion in message to S Korean President

13. YouTube on verge of becoming most-used mobile platform in S. Korea: data

14. North Korea’s Kim calls for ‘radical improvement’ in farm machine sector