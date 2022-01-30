1/30/2022 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. The Army in 2022: Not Ready for Major Theater War

2. American Woman Who Led ISIS Battalion Charged with Providing Material Support to a Terrorist Organization

3. FDD | Administration Urges Congress to Fund Semiconductor Production Amid New Data on Shortages

4. Iran nuclear talks in Vienna won't result in a better deal | Opinion

5. IRS plan to scan your face prompts anger in Congress, confusion among taxpayers

6. The Russia-Ukraine Crisis Need Not Spiral Into War

7. Is the Biden administration seeking to rejoin controversial UN agency accused of aiding Iran and North Korea

8. In Eastern Ukraine’s Largest City, Pro-Russia Sympathies Wither as War Looms

9. Biden aides have Situation Room fight about China policy

10. On Patrol: 12 Days With a Taliban Police Unit in Kabul

11. In eastern Ukraine, war-weary soldiers and civilians await Russia's next move

12. Stopping Putin Means Hitting Him Where It Really Hurts

13. U.S. Isn’t Ready for Nuclear Rivalry With China and Russia

14. China Closely Watching Western Handling Of Ukrainian-Russian Tensions

15. "Military Conflict": China Just Threatened the US with War over Taiwan

16. From Washington to Trump to Biden, new presidents meet unwanted foreign crises

17. Russian Force Posture around Ukraine in BTGS as of January 25, 2022

Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

2. North Korea Fires Medium-Range Missile, Its Most Powerful Test in Years

3. North Korea’s Latest Missile Test Appears to Be Its Boldest in Years

4. North Korea fires its longest-range missile since 2017, the latest in a string of test launches

5. Moon says North Korea inches closer to scrapping ICBM moratorium

6. China-Russia drills near Japan hint at burgeoning military ties (note Korea relationship)

7. Yoon pledges additional THAAD deployment after N.K. launch

8. S. Korean nuke envoy holds phone talks with U.S., Japanese counterparts over N.K. missile

9. U.S. condemns N. Korean missile launch, urges Pyongyang to refrain from further provocations

10. Moon says North Korea’s latest missile launch ‘breach of UN security council resolution’

11. Women in the Workplace in North Korea

12. North Korea Is Preparing to Confront the US in 2022

13. North Korean officials import luxury foods ahead of Lunar New Year

14. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ Many people are released from prison under the Great Amnesty.

15. How do N. Koreans celebrate Lunar New Year?