1/29/2021 News & Commentary - National Security

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Duncan Moore.

1. The Longer Telegram: Toward a New American China Strategy

Atlantic Council · Anonymous · January 29, 2021

The 85-page report is at this link.

The decision to allow the author to publish anonymously is already generating criticism on social media - everything from the arrogance of the author (the comparison to Kennan) to a marketing ploy by the think tank. And, of course, it generates the speculation on who is the real author. This should keep us guessing for a while. Unfortunately, the controversy will distract from the substance, which also has been criticized by some as merely being a checklist. One comment from a good friend and scholar on social media: "Sorry, a list of ten principles does not a strategy make."

2. South China Sea: 'significant' strategic move Biden approved to 'reverse Obama error'

Express · Clive Hammond · January 28, 2021

3. U.S. intelligence officials say Chinese government is collecting Americans’ DNA

CBS News · 60 Minutes · January 28, 2021

Wow. What are the Chinese going to do with the DNA information of Americans? That is a rhetorical question. Nothing good I am sure.

4. Top Navy intel officer hopes China will keep dumping money into anti-ship ballistic missiles

Drive · Joseph Trevithick · January 28, 2021

Perhaps the Navy is executing some good IO and creating uncertainty for the Chinese.

I would argue that this excerpt also describes what the Chinese may have been trying to do with us - have us prepare for the wrong threat (e.g., A2AD).

5. US vows to defend Philippines, including in South China Sea

Nikkei Asia · Ken Moriyasu · January 29, 2021

This is a significant change.

6. A scathing new documentary from HBO alleges a Chinese coverup on the coronavirus

Washington Post · Steven Zeitchik · January 28, 2021

HBO has some guts. This could be a useful test case to see the Chinese response and then how a US entertainment company stands up to China.

7. Drawdowns of troops in Germany and Afghanistan up in the air

Military Times · Meghann Myers · January 28, 2021

The Pentagon supposedly did a global force posture review last year. What were the results and will the SECDEF do a zero-based review or work from the last assessment?

8. Joe Biden is off to a weak start on foreign policy

National Interest · Christian Whiton · January 28, 2021

An initial critique. This very short essay actually covers a lot of ground. He will get no pass from any quarter (especially from former Trump administration officials). :-))

9. Mattis takes a swipe at Trump, gives advice to new secretary of defense

Marine Corps Times · Philip Athey · January 28, 2021

He gave a great talk last evening. PME classes (at all levels from the Academies and ROTC through Senior Service Colleges) should spend an hour listening to his wisdom.

This quote is going in my quote book. No one who believes in America and our Constitution can logically disagree with this.

10. Mattis: Trump ‘fomented’ Jan. 6 Capitol assault

Yahoo! News · Sean D. Naylor · January 29, 2021

11. Thousands of troops and DOD workers refusing COVID vaccine as cases mount

Washington Examiner · Jamie McIntyre · January 29, 2021

So, I was at the Fort Belvoir Hospital for an appointment and I spoke with a squad leader (with proper social distancing) who got vaccinated for COVID. He told me this was the first time a vaccination or a shot of any kind was voluntary (I do not recall any voluntary shorts during my time on active duty). He told me that only he and two members of his squad agreed to get vaccinated. He could not convince the other 9 members of his squad to receive. I was very surprised to hear that. I would get the vaccination in a heartbeat and, as soon as we are eligible, my wife and I will get vaccinated.

12. DOD personnel must do more to win fight against COVID-19, special advisor says

US Department of Defense · Jim Garamone · January 28, 2021

Again, if the military has any leftover vaccine, I am sure there are many retirees like me who would jump at the chance to receive it.

13. US defense secretary says Germany is ‘highly valued’ station for American troops

Military Times · Staff and Wire Report · January 29, 2021

14. Inside a pro-Huawei influence campaign

New York Times · Adam Satariano · January 29, 2021

Online covert action.

15. Strengthening alliance with Japan is critical for Biden’s Indo-Pacific strategy

Real Clear Defense · Mathew Ha · January 29, 2021

From my colleague Mathew Ha.

16. Chinese warplanes simulated attacking US carrier near Taiwan

Financial Times · Kathrin Hille · January 29, 2021

I hope we have simulated attacking their aircraft carrier and warships as well.

17. Lunik: inside the CIA’s audacious plot to steal a Soviet satellite

MIT Technology Review · Jeff Maysh · January 28, 2021

History is more fascinating than fiction.

18. Facebook ad services let anyone target US military personnel

Wired · Lily Hay Newman · January 28, 2021

19. US congressional commission hears China may force Taiwan crisis in 2021

ASPI - The Strategist · Brendan Nicholson · January 29, 2021

20. How will Biden intervene abroad?

ASPI - The Strategist · Joseph S. Nye · January 29, 2021

Softly? Okay, that is an attempt at humor since this article is written by the "father" of the soft power concept.

But seriously, there is a lot of food for thought in this essay.

All unconventional, irregular, and political warfare strategists and practitioners would do well to study the work of Voice of America and the National Endowment of Democracies (and though not mentioned, the programs of USAID's Democracy, Human Rights, and Governance).

21. Afghan conflict update - January 2021

SOF News · January 29, 2021

22. These three Pacific military flashpoints could shape Biden's China strategy

CNN · CNN Staff · January 28, 2021

23. Pentagon halts Trump appointments to advisory boards

Politico · Lara Seligman · January 28, 2021

"You make a living by what you earn; you make a life by what you give."

- Winston Churchill

"A nationalist...is not at all the same thing as a patriot. A nationalist encourages us to be our worst, and then tells us that we are the best."

- Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century

"Knowledge by itself is not power, but it holds the potential for power if we use it a s a guide for action. Truth will always be defeated by tyranny unless the people are willing to step forward and put their lives into the battle. The future belongs, not to ideas, but to people who act on those ideas."

- G. Edward Griffin