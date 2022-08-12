12/8/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:



1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, DECEMBER 7

2. A Better Understanding of Chinese Covert Operations (Book Review)

3. The Pentagon Marches Off to Climate War

4. IntelBrief: How Counterterrorism and Great Power Competition Coexist

5. Compromise NDAA released with $857.9 billion topline

6. Military sources: Ukraine missiles used US guidance

7. U.S.-French Commitment to Secure Space Assets Shines a Light on Cyber Vulnerability

8. How Biden, Congress can stop the UN from legitimizing antisemitism

9. US building a missile wall in the Pacific

10. Japanese warplanes in Philippines for first time since WW2

11. NATO's Nordic Enlargement: Contingency Planning and Learning Lessons

12. How ‘MacGyver’ magic can get Taiwan its Harpoon defenses faster

13. Germany arrests 25 accused of plotting coup

14. Are We Sleepwalking Through a ‘Decisive Decade’?

15. US military’s National Media Exploitation Center to refocus on China

16. China's looser anti-COVID measures met with relief, caution

Korean News Content:

1. U.S. will continue holding joint exercises against N. Korean provocations: Kirby

2. Russia continues to look to N. Korea for weapons for use in Ukraine: State Dept.

3. N. Korea revises laws on agriculture, grain distribution amid food shortages

4. S. Korea issues advisory against hiring N.K. IT workers with disguised nationalities

5. North Korea's Olympic suspension to end on Dec. 31

6. North Korea looks for attention with missile diplomacy

7. South Korea to amend laws to prevent forced repatriation of North Koreans

8. U.S. Greenlights Sale of Chinook Helicopters to Korea

9. UN Security Council plans ‘closed-door’ discussion on NK human rights despite calls

10. Increasing number of N. Korean students cut class as winter begins

11. December is bribery season in North Korea as public enterprises seek 2023 funding