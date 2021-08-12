12/8/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. To advance democracy, defend Taiwan and Ukraine

2. Talk Of War: Frontline Ukrainian Soldiers Respond To Invasion Warnings

3. Opinion | The U.S. can’t wait to perfect its democracy at home before championing democracy abroad

4. House Approves $778 Billion Defense Bill

5. Pacific Deterrence Initiative gets $2.1 billion boost in final NDAA

6. Army General Wants More Missile Defense Within First Island Chain

7. Congress’ Spending Freeze Puts a Deep Chill On US Military Modernization

8. How to Absorb the Marine Corps into the Army and Navy

9. What can the world expect in 2022?

10. British whistleblower details ‘chaotic’ and ‘dysfunctional’ Afghanistan evacuation that ignored pleas of thousands

11. Chinese mining groups scour Afghanistan for opportunities

12. Austin Rejects ‘Red Lines’ for Taiwan, Ukraine

13. ‘Golden Hour’ needs to become the ‘Golden Day,' Army medical leaders say

14. Decoding Xi Jinping - How Will China’s Bureaucrats Interpret His Call for “Common Prosperity?”

15. Why Restraint in the Real World Encourages Digital Espionage

16. China Aims to ‘Revise the Global Rule Set,’ Top U.S. General Says

17. Australia joins U.S. in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

18. Risky Business: Why America Should Stay Out of the Regime Change Business

19. FDD | Washington Underwrites the Hezbollah State

20. FDD | Canada Must Support Justice And Closure For The Families Of PS752 Victims

21. Detect and Understand: Modernizing Intelligence for the Gray Zone

22. The Historian’s Approach to Understanding Terrorism

Korean News Content:

1. Rep. Young Kim Urges Biden Administration to Oppose End-of-War Declaration for Korean War

2. 35 GOP Reps warn North Korea must denuclearize before end of war or there will be ‘disastrous consequences’

3. Cheong Wa Dae says Beijing Olympic diplomatic boycott not under consideration for now

4. Stars removed from shoulders of North's military commanders

5. U.S. will continue working with South to engage North: Policy chief

6. Military to hire reservists as part-time training leaders

7. KDVA ROK-U.S. Alliance Journal Issue: 2021-4

8. Politics or misguided conviction? Is Moon obsessed with ending the Korean War?

9. Advisers to rival presidential candidates clash over NK policy

10. North Korea wants to give candies to kids for Kim Jong Un's birthday, but it's making its citizens pay to produce them: report

11. North Korea's tense food situation

12. North Korea appears to have revived the “five families responsibility system”

13. North Korean mineral exports continue on the open seas despite sanctions

14. A bilateral friendship award (South Korea)

