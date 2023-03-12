12/3/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Crimean partisans reveal enemy division of S-300 systems

2. Opinion: Give Me Courage, Or… (From Ukraine)

3. A soldier died of cancer at 26. Her family says the Army is to blame.

4. Swiss have frozen $8.8 billion of Russian assets

5. Opinion: Veterans won’t help the recruiting crisis until our issues are addressed

6. TikTok’s recent court victories show just how hard it might be to ban the app

7. Defense head calls out those who advocate isolationism and 'an American retreat from responsibility'

8. Austin: In Troubling Times, World Needs U.S. Leadership

9. Bangkok's Plan to Buy High-Cost Warship from China Raises Alarm

10. Uganda chases China after human rights issues see Western lenders leave

11. Gen Z Has a History Lesson Problem

12. Dozens of Troops Suspected of Advocating Overthrow of US Government, New Pentagon Extremism Report Says

13. Russia-China Alliance Would Build Artificial Intelligence For Dictators

14. The Biden-Blinken Rules of War for Israel

15. Israel Faces Pressure to Yield to the ‘Terrorist Veto’ By John Bolton

16. Everyone wins with better Asian AI governance

17. ‘Founding Partisans’ and ‘A Republic of Scoundrels’: Opportunists and Patriots (book reviews)

18. Why Adults Are More Imaginative Than Children

19. Ego, Fear and Money: How the A.I. Fuse Was Lit

20. The Who’s Who Behind the Modern Artificial Intelligence Movement

Korean News Content:

1. Propaganda and Agitation Department: Kim Jong-un Regime's Sword of Indoctrination

2. N. Korea warns 'physical clash, war' on Korean Peninsula a matter of time, not possibility

3. Koreas' spy satellite launches heat up arms race in space

4. U.S. authorizes potential sale to S. Korea of munitions, equipment for F-35 stealth jets

5. Seoul says FEOC guidance reduces uncertainty, will continue close consultation with U.S.

6. F-35A fighter jet faces retirement after hitting an eagle mid-flight (South Korea)

7. North Korean ‘stormtroopers’ are ill-equipped for harsh winter weather

8. [Voice of America - Washington Talk] US Forces in Korea need to be reorganized in preparation for the Taiwan incident... Korea, public 'high-tech investment' Be careful

9. Korea seeks 'pragmatic' economic strategy amid Sino-US rivalry: industry minister

10. [INTERVIEW] Korea to work with US, Japan to fight climate change

11. S. Korea, Japan to resume high-level economic talks

12. UN reaffirms food assistance to North Korea through 2024

13. Special Envoy on North Korean Human Rights Issues Turner’s Trip to Los Angeles and Honolulu

14. Spanish Aristocrat Arrested For Helping Teach North Koreans How To Avoid U.S. Sanctions With Cryptocurrency

15. [ANALYSIS] Has N. Korean leader's daughter been confirmed as heir apparent?

16. Fewer Koreans Make Their Own Kimchi

