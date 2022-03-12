12/3/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, DECEMBER 2

2. The Crimea question: Why Ukraine’s final battle might be the Western alliance’s toughest test

3. Ukraine wa Is Putin Sending Animal Eyeballs to Ukraine's Embassies?r shows Europe too reliant on U.S., Finland PM says

4. Is Putin Sending Animal Eyeballs to Ukraine's Embassies?

5. Taiwan Faces Its Ukraine Moment

6. Apple Makes Plans to Move Production Out of China

7. Why China Isn’t Facing Another Tiananmen Moment

8. Exactly the opposite: Russian propaganda attempts to pass their own losses as those of Ukraine

9. Top secret B-21 Raider stealth bomber finally revealed in high-powered ceremony

10. CNN, Gannett, Other Media Giants Resort to Layoffs Ahead of Potential Downturn

11. Covid protests speak to evolution of Chinese dissent

12. The End of Companion Television

13. Ottawa to bolster security to combat foreign influence, disinformation in new Indo-Pacific strategy

14. Iran claims dozens of foreign spy organizations behind protests

15. Analysis | As Twitter defends its counterterror work, experts fear a spike under Musk

16. How To Engage And Prevail In Political Warfare Against China – Analysis

17. Information Warfare Can Turn Russians Against Putin

18. Protests in China, Iran

19. Taiwan’s military not remotely ready for a China invasion

20. China’s Cry for Freedom

21. War Over Taiwan? JOSEPH S. NYE, JR.

22. Chinese military’s future warfare will aspire to ‘information dominance,’ Pentagon warns

Korean News Content:

1. Discord in China may be good news for North Korea’s Kim Jong Un

2. North Korea's aim to be nuclear superpower risks regional arms race

3. North Korea Showcases Two Types of ICBMs In November 2022 Tests

4. North Korea pokes the polarization bear

5. Kim Jong-un’s daughter, 10, leads fashion wave in North Korea

6. U.S. designates N. Korea as state violator of religious freedom for 21st consecutive year

7. A Statement of U.S. policy on North Korea

8. U.S., S. Korea, Japan will use all available tools to limit N. Korea's weapons programs: NSC

9. Nuclear envoys of U.S., S. Korea hold meeting over N. Korean provocations

10. Trilateral cooperation strengthens regarding N. Korean provocations

11. South Korea needs its own nuclear deterrent

12. Korea sends 2nd official feedback to US on Inflation Reduction Act

13. Biden acknowledges ‘glitches’ with IRA, hinting at possible revision

14. South Korea in delirium - thanks to the World Cup's best ever nutmeg

