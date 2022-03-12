12/3/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, DECEMBER 2
2. The Crimea question: Why Ukraine’s final battle might be the Western alliance’s toughest test
3. Ukraine war shows Europe too reliant on U.S., Finland PM says
4. Is Putin Sending Animal Eyeballs to Ukraine's Embassies?
5. Taiwan Faces Its Ukraine Moment
6. Apple Makes Plans to Move Production Out of China
7. Why China Isn’t Facing Another Tiananmen Moment
8. Exactly the opposite: Russian propaganda attempts to pass their own losses as those of Ukraine
9. Top secret B-21 Raider stealth bomber finally revealed in high-powered ceremony
10. CNN, Gannett, Other Media Giants Resort to Layoffs Ahead of Potential Downturn
11. Covid protests speak to evolution of Chinese dissent
12. The End of Companion Television
13. Ottawa to bolster security to combat foreign influence, disinformation in new Indo-Pacific strategy
14. Iran claims dozens of foreign spy organizations behind protests
15. Analysis | As Twitter defends its counterterror work, experts fear a spike under Musk
16. How To Engage And Prevail In Political Warfare Against China – Analysis
17. Information Warfare Can Turn Russians Against Putin
18. Protests in China, Iran
19. Taiwan’s military not remotely ready for a China invasion
20. China’s Cry for Freedom
21. War Over Taiwan? JOSEPH S. NYE, JR.
22. Chinese military’s future warfare will aspire to ‘information dominance,’ Pentagon warns
Korean News Content:
1. Discord in China may be good news for North Korea’s Kim Jong Un
2. North Korea's aim to be nuclear superpower risks regional arms race
3. North Korea Showcases Two Types of ICBMs In November 2022 Tests
4. North Korea pokes the polarization bear
5. Kim Jong-un’s daughter, 10, leads fashion wave in North Korea
6. U.S. designates N. Korea as state violator of religious freedom for 21st consecutive year
7. A Statement of U.S. policy on North Korea
8. U.S., S. Korea, Japan will use all available tools to limit N. Korea's weapons programs: NSC
9. Nuclear envoys of U.S., S. Korea hold meeting over N. Korean provocations
10. Trilateral cooperation strengthens regarding N. Korean provocations
11. South Korea needs its own nuclear deterrent
12. Korea sends 2nd official feedback to US on Inflation Reduction Act
13. Biden acknowledges ‘glitches’ with IRA, hinting at possible revision
14. South Korea in delirium - thanks to the World Cup's best ever nutmeg