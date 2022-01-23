1/23/2022 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Open Source Intelligence and Uncovering Secrets Hidden in Plain Sight

2. Opinion | Meet the Nuclear Sleuths Shaking Up U.S. Spycraft

3. UK Intelligence Agency Targets China’s United Front

4. Special Forces Train to Kill "Freedom Fighters" with "Liberty" Flags

5. China sits and watches as Russia moves on Ukraine

6. Biden must act now to better arm Ukraine. Here’s what that should look like.

7. A Year of Unforced Errors for Biden in the Middle East

8. Abu Dhabi attack shows talking to Iran is futile

9. FDD | Lawmakers Underscore the Importance of a Plan for Continuity of the Economy

10.U.S.-China Detente Would Pose Its Own Dangers

11. Report puts spotlight on PLA units deployed in South China Sea

12. The Digital Sleuths Exposing Russia’s Military Buildup Near Ukraine

13. China's Covid Victory Over America Turns Out to Be Pyrrhic

14. How Chinese propaganda films became watchable

15. The Army's 'universal vaccine' aims to end all COVID pandemics

16. What the Joe Rogan podcast controversy says about the online misinformation ecosystem

17. Opinion | Biden must show that the U.S. stands ready to support Ukraine, militarily if necessary by Michael Vickers



Korean News Content:

1. U.S. criticizes North for missile tests as it prepares for military parade

2. Iran pays delinquent U.N. membership fee with funds frozen in S. Korea

3. N. Korea criticizes Japan's move to revise security documents

4. Freight Unloading Operations Begin at Uiju Airfield

5. North Korea's Missile Tests are Shaking Up the South Korean Election

6. Why is anti-Korean racism in Japan on the rise again?

7. Japanese embassy rejects Moon's present over Dokdo image

8. The Inside Story of Why Donald Trump's North Korea Strategy Failed

9. What Will Joe Biden Do If North Korea Tests Nuclear Weapons or ICBMs?

10. 5 Reasons Why South Korean Horror Movies Absolutely Rule