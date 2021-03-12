12/3/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. China’s Political System in Charts: A Snapshot Before the 20th Party Congress

2. Why Xi Jinping could be overthrown as China's Communist leader

3. Senate passes stopgap funding bill, avoiding shutdown

4. PGM: Iran's greatest threat to Israel after nuclear program - opinion

5. U.S. has rock solid commitment to help Taiwan defend itself -official

6. Army reports the most racist extremism cases, Marines the most anti-government

7. ‘We just feel it’: Racism plagues US military academies

8. Confidence in military continues to fall after Afghanistan withdrawal: survey

9. The three ghosts haunting US foreign policy

10. Ending Strategic Ambiguity Won’t Help Taiwan

11.Iran’s Quest for Soleimani’s Revenge Goes to Latin America

12. ‘Toyotas of War’ is the photo archive we never knew we needed

13. Large scale Russian offensive possible in January, Ukraine says

14. Getting Competition Wrong: The US Military's Looming Failure

15. Taliban release decree saying women must consent to marriage

16. DeSantis proposes a new civilian military force in Florida that he would control

17. The final, anguished years of a warrior-scholar who exposed torture by U.S. troops

18. Lawyer for Philippines’ Nobel Peace Prize winner Ressa ‘confident’ about Oslo trip

19. In the annual football uniform dispute, 2021 Army trumps Navy

20. The China Initiative, US crackdown on Chinese economic espionage, is a mess. We have the data to show it.

Korean News Content:

1. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook Hold a Press Conference Following the 53rd U.S.-Republic of Korea Security Consultative Meeting in Seoul

2. N. Korea to hold key party meeting as leader Kim set to mark 10 years in power

3. S.Korea, U.S. to Update War Plans Against N.Korea

4. South Korea relaunches aircraft carrier plan

5. Top Chinese official expresses support for Seoul's pursuit of end-of-war declaration: embassy

6. U.S., S.Korea eye broader Asia role while sprucing up N.Korea plans

7. With Omicron spreading, N. Korea’s coronavirus response headquarters calls for strengthened quarantine efforts

8. U.N. excludes N. Korea from humanitarian aid plans for two straight years

9. N. Korea conducts final screening of project aimed at developing military reconnaissance satellites

10. More details emerge about N. Korean defector who escaped prison in China’s Jilin Province

11. North Korean waitresses in China are made to work without masks

12. New tax hits already meager earnings of North Korea spring water sellers

13. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ For Some Reason, the Power Situation Suddenly Improves. So Why do Some Cities Get 10 Hours of Power a Day?

14. North Korean Hackers Impersonated Samsung Recruiters by Sending Fake Job Offers

15. The U.S. Wants South Korea To Help Take On The Chinese Military As Well As North Korea

16. Allies expressed concern over Washington’s revision of NPR