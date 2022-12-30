12/30/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN December 28, 6.00 pm EST - The three hundred and eighth day of the russian large-scale invasion.

2. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, DECEMBER 29

3. Xi and Putin Meet Again, Two Strongmen in a Weak Moment

4. To Deter China, Taiwan Must Prepare for War

5. The Biden administration tries to stop Iran from supplying Russia with drones.

6. Is Iran On the Verge of Another Revolution?

7. The Arsenal of Democracy Is Back in Business

8. U.S. says it killed nearly 700 Islamic State suspects this year

9. ‘Dangerously’ close: Video shows Chinese jet buzzing US spy plane

10. Tweaking the Inflation Reduction Act Can Strengthen Democracies’ Hand

11. Islamic State Sympathizer Arrested for Carrying Out Jerusalem Bombings

12. Assessing War Commentary by Sir Lawrence Freedman

13. West’s Double Standards: Pursuit For Human Rights Or A Tool For Dominance – OpEd

14. How China Is Using Vladimir Putin

15. US Military Develops AI Systems to Counter Iranian Drone Threats

16. First Javelins. Then HIMARS. Now Patriot. What’s next?

17. 6 ways the Army can appeal to Gen Zers and recruit more than a few good men and women

18. Strategic Communication and Security Force Assistance: Critical Components for Ukrainian Success?

19. Ukraine received over $120bln in Western assistance in 2022

20. China’s uncertain politics will force foreign firms to seek alternate production hubs

21. Fraught shift from ‘Asia-Pacific’ to ‘Indo-Pacific’

22. Zelenskyy Was Used By Joe Biden as a Pawn

23. A Look at the New Veterans Headed to Congress in January

Korean News Content:

1. S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry

2. N. Korea working on draft resolution for year-end party plenary meeting

3. ‘We must pursue peace through overwhelming preparation,’ Yoon says

4. New N. Korean video harshly condemns people caught enjoying foreign content

5. Tensions in Korean peninsula expected to rise as South Korea, US mark 70 years of alliance with military drills

6. South Korea To Spend Billions Upgrading Its F-15K Slam Eagle Fighters

7. South Korea’s Indo-Pacific strategy highlights partnerships against regional threats

9. North and South Korea must return to peaceful dialogue after year of tit-for-tat escalation raises nuclear risks

10. UN Command convenes special team for probe into NK drone infiltrations

11. South Korea fires test rocket unannounced causing stir throughout nation

12. N. Korea's drone provocation

13. Winners and losers in war and peace

14. S. Korea's nuclear envoy discusses NK issue with US, Chinese counterparts

15. Millennium Hilton Seoul disappears into history