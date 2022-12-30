12/30/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
Access Korean News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Ukraine: WAR BULLETIN December 28, 6.00 pm EST - The three hundred and eighth day of the russian large-scale invasion.
2. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, DECEMBER 29
3. Xi and Putin Meet Again, Two Strongmen in a Weak Moment
4. To Deter China, Taiwan Must Prepare for War
5. The Biden administration tries to stop Iran from supplying Russia with drones.
6. Is Iran On the Verge of Another Revolution?
7. The Arsenal of Democracy Is Back in Business
8. U.S. says it killed nearly 700 Islamic State suspects this year
9. ‘Dangerously’ close: Video shows Chinese jet buzzing US spy plane
10. Tweaking the Inflation Reduction Act Can Strengthen Democracies’ Hand
11. Islamic State Sympathizer Arrested for Carrying Out Jerusalem Bombings
12. Assessing War Commentary by Sir Lawrence Freedman
13. West’s Double Standards: Pursuit For Human Rights Or A Tool For Dominance – OpEd
14. How China Is Using Vladimir Putin
15. US Military Develops AI Systems to Counter Iranian Drone Threats
16. First Javelins. Then HIMARS. Now Patriot. What’s next?
17. 6 ways the Army can appeal to Gen Zers and recruit more than a few good men and women
18. Strategic Communication and Security Force Assistance: Critical Components for Ukrainian Success?
19. Ukraine received over $120bln in Western assistance in 2022
20. China’s uncertain politics will force foreign firms to seek alternate production hubs
21. Fraught shift from ‘Asia-Pacific’ to ‘Indo-Pacific’
22. Zelenskyy Was Used By Joe Biden as a Pawn
23. A Look at the New Veterans Headed to Congress in January
Korean News Content:
1. S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
2. N. Korea working on draft resolution for year-end party plenary meeting
3. ‘We must pursue peace through overwhelming preparation,’ Yoon says
4. New N. Korean video harshly condemns people caught enjoying foreign content
5. Tensions in Korean peninsula expected to rise as South Korea, US mark 70 years of alliance with military drills
6. South Korea To Spend Billions Upgrading Its F-15K Slam Eagle Fighters
7. South Korea’s Indo-Pacific strategy highlights partnerships against regional threats
8. US Military Develops AI Systems to Counter Iranian Drone Threats
9. North and South Korea must return to peaceful dialogue after year of tit-for-tat escalation raises nuclear risks
10. UN Command convenes special team for probe into NK drone infiltrations
11. South Korea fires test rocket unannounced causing stir throughout nation
12. N. Korea's drone provocation
13. Winners and losers in war and peace
14. S. Korea's nuclear envoy discusses NK issue with US, Chinese counterparts
15. Millennium Hilton Seoul disappears into history