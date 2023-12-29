12/29/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Matti Friedman: The Wisdom of Hamas

2. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December 28, 2023

3. Israel–Hamas War (Iran) Update, December 28, 2023

4. China-Taiwan Weekly Update, December 28, 2023

5. How Librarian Spies Helped Win World War II

6. In One Brutal Tank Battle Outside Avdiivka, The Russians Lost As Many As 21 Tanks. The Ukrainians Lost Two.

7. The Ghost of GWOT Haunting the Military Recruiting Crisis

8. Small Drones Are Helping Israel Navigate the Urban Battlefield in Gaza

9. World's Largest Reserve Of REE Lithium Discovered Beneath California's Salton Sea: $540 Billion Motherlode Could Meet America's Supply Demands For Decades

10. The New Star on the Political Scene: The Chip Industry

11. Locked out of local government: Residents decry increased secrecy among towns, counties, schools

12. Peering Into the Crystal Ball: 10 National Security Predictions for 2024

13. Mongolia’s mining partnerships extract foreign policy gold

14. The U.S. and Israel Need to Take Iran On Directly

15. Iran Threatens to Take Red Sea Disruption to New Waters

16. Officials say the Chinese spy balloon used a US internet provider

17. Twelve Days of WEX-mas: New round of nuclear proliferation looms over unstable world order

18. Sexual assault prosecutions officially out of the chain of command

19. Billion-dollar scam: A sophisticated, criminal network is using modern day slaves to con thousands of Americans out of their life savings

20. IDF’s Subterranean Challenge: Profiling Gaza Metro, Hamas’s Centre Of Gravity – Analysis

21. Best way to avoid war is to not be phased by Xi

22. From force structure to lethality, Army poised to unveil key decisions: 2024 preview

23. Army numbers smallest since WWII — what units face cuts in 2024?

24. How Israel Could Lose America

25. In 2024, will the Navy again reassess increasing demands on the surface force?

26. New planes, budget constraints and great power competition: 2024 air preview

Korean News Content:

1. VOA: [Interview: Schaeffer, former German Ambassador to Pyongyang] “The goal of the North Korean leadership is to ‘weaken U.S.-ROK relations’… “I witnessed a conflict over the route.”

2. U.S. reaffirms 'no hostile intent' to N. Korea after Kim calls for stronger war preparations

3. N. Korea discusses light industry, state budget at party meeting

4. Former Trump aide says S. Korea's proposed tech rules would be 'gift' to China

5. Defense chief apologizes over Dokdo's description as disputed territory in education material

6. N.K. leader invites contributors in economic sector to New Year's celebrations

7. N.K.'s total fertility rate estimated at 1.38, far lower than U.N. estimate: BOK report

11. India, South Korea explore joint projects in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

12. Yoon, ex-President Park meet over lunch at presidential residence

13. N. Korea begins accepting subscribers to 4G cellular network

14. Pyongyang installs decorative lighting on city streets for new year celebrations

15. Russian FM on Korean peninsula: ‘knots of conflict’ in 2024

16. ＜Interview＞ How was the public execution in Hyesan carried out?…In just four months, three executions have occurred in the city… “We were lined up at our places of work and marched to the execution site”

17. Kim Jong Un encourages finding ways to create waves in S. Korea

18. N. Korean human rights bill unlikely to pass Congress this year again