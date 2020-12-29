12/29/2020 News & Commentary – Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Daniel Riggs.

1. Human rights groups file constitutional complaint over leafleting ban

en.yna.co.kr · by 고병준 · December 29, 2020

Will the Moon administration get the message?

2. Coal Miners Mobilized ‘Like Slaves’ in North Korea’s 80-Day Battle

rfa.org· by Hyemin Son

Why do you think I call north Korea the Guerrilla Dynasty and Gulag State?

3. North Korea increases number of guard posts on border

dailynk.com· by Mun Dong Hui · December 29, 2020

The regime appears to be trying to exert maximum control over the border and the Korean people.

4. USFK begins initial COVID-19 vaccinations

en.yna.co.kr · by 오석민 · December 29, 2020

General Abrams leading the way.

Excerpts:

The Moderna vaccine was authorized for emergency use earlier this month and taking a vaccine is not mandatory but voluntary.

But Abrams said, "I strongly encourage all eligible individuals to receive the vaccine."

"The COVID-19 vaccine is another tool that will help USFK maintain a robust combined defensive posture and our 'Fight Tonight' readiness approach," he said.

5. USFK Starts Coronavirus Vaccinations

english.chosun.com· December 29, 2020

I would hope we would have begun vaccinating KATUSAs and Korean civilian employees as well. Beyond that I would recommend we vaccinate all members of the ROK/US CFC, US and Korean military personnel. We need to do this if we are going to conduct the winter Combined Command Post training event in February/March.

6. US military reports 10 coronavirus cases in South Korea, two in Japan over holiday weekend

Stars and Stripes· by Akifumi Ishikawa· December 28, 2020

7. Kim Jong Un’s Nuclear Weapons Got More Dangerous Under Trump

Bloomberg · by Jon Herskovitz · December 28, 2020

October 10th showed us that Kim Jong-un has always prioritized the development of military capabilities over the welfare of the Korean people living in the north. We must understand the true nature, objectives, and strategy of the Kim family regime.

Nuclear weapons, missiles, conventional weapons, military research.

Yes, the popular view is to blame Trump and his unconventional, experimental top-down, pen-pail diplomacy, but we must understand the blame lies with Kim Jong-un and the Kim family regime. The root of all problems in Korea is the existence of the mafia- like crime family cult known as the Kim family regime that has the objective of dominating the Korean Peninsula under the rule of the Guerrilla Dynasty and Gulag State. Until we make this basis of our strategic assumptions (along with the objectives and strategy), we will not be able to solve the "Korea question" and put an end to the nuclear threat and the crimes against humanity.

8. S. Korea's new top nuclear envoy holds phones talks with Chinese, Russian counterparts

en.yna.co.kr · by 송상호 · December 29, 2020

It may be performance, but I think the new envoy is beginning his shaping operation to prepare for the incoming Biden administration.

9. Kim Jong Un likely to skip New Year's speech, report says

upi.com· by Elizabeth Shim · December 28, 2020

Will he or won't he?

10. Defense ministry vows 'active push' for assessment of conditions for OPCON transfer next year

en.yna.co.kr · by 오석민 · December 28, 2020

For OPCON transition to happen next year we must achieve the conditions. We should keep in mind the conditions were agreed to by both the ROK and US leadership. They were based on analysis and recommendation by Korean and US military professionals. Failure to achieve those conditions before OPCON transition occurs will put the security of South Korea and the ROK/US alliance at risk.

Now if the conditions need to be reassessed then this needs to be discussed and agreed to at the MCM/SCM. However, the reassessment needs to be done by professionals and not for political reasons.

OPCON transition is very important for the alliance and it must be done right. Of course, politics dominates the decision-making but the military professionals must continue to advise the political leaders about the security conditions and consequences of failing to achieve those conditions.

11. Moon becomes vaccine-buyer-in-chief

n.news.naver.com· by Ser Myo-Ja

12. U.S. flies reconnaissance plane over Korea amid report of military parade preparations in Pyongyang

en.yna.co.kr · by 이해아 · December 29, 2020

We must keep our eye on the regime.

13. N. Korea could conduct ICBM test early next year: think tank

en.yna.co.kr · by 김승연 · December 29, 2020

Of course, it could. Blackmail diplomacy is in the regime's DNA (Blackmail diplomacy - the use of increased tensions and provocations to gain political and economic concessions). We must not forget that the number one short-term objective is to get sanctions relief. Kim has promised the elite and military leadership that he could play Trump and Moon and get sanctions relief without giving up his nuclear weapons. According to my friends who have escaped from north Korea, this is one of the biggest failures of the Kim family regime in 7 decades. This has put Kim under enormous internal pressure. Combined with COVID, the failed economy, the natural and humanitarian disasters, the draconian population and resources control measures and the coming humanitarian crisis for the Korea people all combine to create a perfect storm for the regime. So we are likely to see Kim continue blackmail diplomacy and execute his political warfare strategy in the short term in support of his long term objectives to dominate the Korean peninsula. However, things could come crashing down if Kim cannot juggle all these dangerous balls.

14. Moderna agrees to supply vaccines for 20 mln to S. Korea from Q2 2021: Cheong Wa Dae

en.yna.co.kr · by 장동우 · December 29, 2020

Some good news.

15. USFK under Biden leadership is ‘equation of higher degree’

donga.com· December 29, 2020

There is a confluence of events and conditions that may significantly impact the alliance. This is an interesting analogy,

Excerpt: "Experts in and outside the military express concerns that the USFK issues under the Biden administration will be like an “equation of higher degree” where domestic and overseas variables will work complexly while they were like an equation of the first degree under the Trump administration where the only variable was defense costs."

But, this paragraph illustrates the complex challenges we face. Some think the incoming Biden administration is going to fix alliance issues but it is not as simply as that.

Excerpt: "The perspective to view the USFK as a bargaining chip or leverage for negotiations on North Korea’s nuclear issues is a dangerous one that may give an excuse for misjudgment to North Korea and China and cause instability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region. Approaching the USFK issues with a limited outlook during the period of rapid changes in Northeast Asia’s security landscape surrounding the Korean Peninsula will be no help to the ROK-U.S. alliance and South Korea’s security."

16. Moon to Reshuffle Cabinet Next Month

english.chosun.com· December 29, 2020

When faced with a crisis, rearrange the deck chairs?

Excerpts:

“Moon had hoped to get away with a small-scale reshuffle, replacing only Choo and Minister of SMEs and Start-ups Park Young-sun, who plans to run for Seoul mayor. But the scope of the Yoon disaster, which forced Moon to apologize to the public for "causing confusion," makes it inevitable to get rid of a lot more dead wood.

Moon's approval rating has plummeted further because of the government's failure to secure timely supplies of coronavirus vaccines and a tough lockdown over the festive season.”

----------

"Democracy is a difficult art of government, demanding of its citizens high ratios of courage and literacy, and at the moment we lack both the necessary habits of mind and a sphere of common reference."- Lewis H. Lapham

“We talk about the Constitution. We have to follow it. And I’m sorry if that’s not the outcome that you wanted.” - Adam Kinzinger

"Although our interests as citizens vary, each one is an artery to the heart that pumps life through the body politic, and each is important to the health of democracy." - Bill Moyers