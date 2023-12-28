12/28/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. Chinese intelligence agency is using AI to track foreign spies

2. China Wants to Move Ahead, but Xi Jinping Is Looking to the Past

3. Russia covered up and undercounted true human cost of floodings after dam explosion, AP investigation finds

4. The Marines Transformed to Take On China. Will They Be Ready for Everything Else?

5. Hostage Mia Schem Reveals She Was Held Captive by Gaza Family in Bombshell First Interview: ‘Everyone There Is a Terrorist’

6. Russia’s military wives emerge as wild card to Putin’s triumphal mood

7. Overseas But Paying the Price: Army Ends Policy that Allowed Soldiers to Store Belongings While Deployed

8. Russell Hamler of WWII Merrill’s Marauders Dies at 99

9. US allies reluctant on Red Sea task force

10. Biden must take a tougher stance on Iran and the Houthis

11. New York Times sues Microsoft, ChatGPT maker OpenAI over copyright infringement

12. Biden needs to strike back hard against Houthis to protect Red Sea — and US influence

13. Ukraine Doesn’t Need All Its Territory to Defeat Putin

14. The Army’s first-ever lead special trial counsel just got fired for behaving ethically

15. Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Offices of Special Trial Counsel

16. Is US military power reaching its limit? The American navy is losing control over the high seas

17. Don’t Give Up on a Better Russia – An Opposition Activist in Moscow on How His Country Can Change

18. Russia warns Japan over providing Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine

19. Shortly Before Hamas Attacked, a Warning Arrived. What Happened at This Crucial Outpost?

20. China struggles to repurpose the lessons of the Pearl Harbor attack

21. Statement of Support for Former C4ADS Analyst Nicole Morgret (On China Sanctions)

22. Fact Sheet: Department of Defense Concludes 'Decisive Year' in the Indo-Pacific Region

23. Alliances Are Back at the Center of Power



1. Expert: “We welcome the establishment of a Korean version of the ‘Holocaust Museum’… “Contribute to publicizing the reality of human rights in North Korea and establishing accountability.”

2. Yoon orders military to retaliate first, report later in case of enemy attacks

3. Dossier shows N. Korea using peace as tactic in inter-Korean ties in late 70s, early 80s

4. Trump may bring about 'bolder' N. Korea policy shift if reelected: U.S. expert

5. North Korea's Kim vows to bolster war readiness to repel US-led confrontations

6. North Korea's Kim orders military to accelerate war preparations -state media

7. Defense ministry recalls new troop education material describing Dokdo as disputed territory

8. Alleged Chinese interference emerges in S. Korean elections via online commentary

9. NIS sees high chance of N. Korea's provocations ahead of S. Korea's April elections

10. South Korean troops practice terror, drone attack responses on Seoul streets

11. Kim Jong Un Drops the Biggest Hint Yet About His Successor

12. North Korean Arms Shipments to Russia Continue With 500K Munitions

13. Possible Seoul, Tokyo, Beijing summit ‘in discussion’: report

15. Many N. Koreans can’t heat homes due to firewood shortage